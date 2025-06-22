Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India to reroute international flights amid tensions in West Asia

Air India to reroute international flights amid tensions in West Asia

Air India will avoid parts of Persian Gulf in addition to Iran, Iraq and Israel, with some routes to Europe and North America likely to see longer travel times

Air India

The airline stated that passengers will be kept informed of any further updates as it continues to manage the complexities arising from the region’s volatile geopolitical situation. (Photo: Company)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India is making adjustments to the routes of flights bound for North America and Europe that pass through West Asia, the airline announced through a notification on Sunday.
 
The Tata-owned airline stated that it already refrains from operating flights over the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel. Moving forward, it plans to gradually avoid specific regions of the Persian Gulf as well, according to a report by The Economic Times. Consequently, flights bound for destinations such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait are likely to experience increased travel times due to the rerouting.
 
“This adjustment may lead to extended flight durations for these services, as well as for select flights to/from Europe and North America,” an Air India spokesperson said.
   
Additionally, Air India emphasised that this decision is a preventive measure, made in coordination with independent security experts. It is part of the airline’s broader strategy to adapt to shifting geopolitical threats in the region.  ALSO READ: DGCA seeks audit and inspection records of Air India from 2024: Report
 
“We are vigilantly monitoring the situation and are ready to implement additional measures, if required, to uphold the safety and integrity of our operations,” the airline added.

Also Read

Air India plane crash

Air India crash: Wreckage being shifted to airport premises in Ahmedabad

Airlines, air fare

Air fares surge post Ahmedabad plane crash, rampant price gouging

Air India

DGCA seeks audit and inspection records of Air India from 2024: Report

Air India

79% Air India flyers report quality, aircraft maintenance issues: Survey

Air India plane crash

Ahmedabad crash: DNA confirms 247 victims, 232 bodies handed to kin

 
The airline stated that passengers will be kept informed of any further updates as it continues to manage the complexities arising from the region’s volatile geopolitical situation.

Iran conflict

In the early morning of June 22, the United States launched a coordinated airstrike on three major Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and a facility near Isfahan. The operation reportedly involved six B-2 stealth bombers deploying 30,000-pound “bunker-buster” bombs, along with 30 Tomahawk missiles launched from submarines.
 
President Trump hailed the mission as a “very successful” strike, claiming the enrichment facilities were “completely obliterated”, though Iranian officials downplayed the impact, reporting only limited tunnel damage at Fordow. The escalation triggered widespread global concern over a broader West Asian conflict.
 

More From This Section

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

Airlines keep avoiding West Asian airspace after US strikes on Iran

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru after 'Mayday' alert

air india plane

DGCA suspends 3 crew rostering heads, warns A-I of licence revocation

Campbell Wilson, Air India

Air India CEO denies funeral absence claims, reaffirms Tata support

air india plane

Air India bookings down 20%; fares dip up to 15% after Dreamliner crash

Topics : Air India West Asia Aviation industry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon