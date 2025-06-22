Air India to reroute international flights amid tensions in West Asia

Air India is making adjustments to the routes of flights bound for North America and Europe that pass through West Asia, the airline announced through a notification on Sunday.
The Tata-owned airline stated that it already refrains from operating flights over the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel. Moving forward, it plans to gradually avoid specific regions of the Persian Gulf as well, according to a report by The Economic Times. Consequently, flights bound for destinations such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait are likely to experience increased travel times due to the rerouting.
“This adjustment may lead to extended flight durations for these services, as well as for select flights to/from Europe and North America,” an Air India spokesperson said.
Additionally, Air India emphasised that this decision is a preventive measure, made in coordination with independent security experts. It is part of the airline’s broader strategy to adapt to shifting geopolitical threats in the region. ALSO READ: DGCA seeks audit and inspection records of Air India from 2024: Report
“We are vigilantly monitoring the situation and are ready to implement additional measures, if required, to uphold the safety and integrity of our operations,” the airline added.
The airline stated that passengers will be kept informed of any further updates as it continues to manage the complexities arising from the region’s volatile geopolitical situation.
Iran conflict
In the early morning of June 22, the United States launched a coordinated airstrike on three major Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and a facility near Isfahan. The operation reportedly involved six B-2 stealth bombers deploying 30,000-pound “bunker-buster” bombs, along with 30 Tomahawk missiles launched from submarines.
President Trump hailed the mission as a “very successful” strike, claiming the enrichment facilities were “completely obliterated”, though Iranian officials downplayed the impact, reporting only limited tunnel damage at Fordow. The escalation triggered widespread global concern over a broader West Asian conflict.