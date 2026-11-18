Markets fell on Wednesday as selling pressure from profit booking dragged the bourses down, tracking a global market tumble fuelled by expectations of further Fed rate hikes. The fall happened even as global macros were in favour of the rupee, leading to its moderate appreciation.

Meanwhile, hawkish Fed commentary strengthened the US dollar and pushed up bond yields, while the firmer dollar triggered heavy selling in metal stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 0.61 per cent and the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.63 per cent, as weakness in consumer durables, metals, and auto stocks dragged the benchmarks lower.

The Sensex closed at 82,031.81, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,227.95. The BSE Sensex 50 shed 0.65 per cent, while the BSE 100 and BSE 200 lost 0.75 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively. The BSE Sensex Next 50 slipped 1.13 per cent.

Broader markets also declined. The BSE 150 MidCap index lost 1.11 per cent, while the BSE 250 SmallCap index fell 0.63 per cent. On the NSE, the Nifty Midcap 100 declined 1.22 per cent to 60,979.35, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 shed 0.35 per cent to 19,331.60. The BSE 500 ended 0.80 per cent lower at 37,012.99. Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice-president of research at Bajaj Broking, attributed the market decline to profit booking amid weak global cues. “Easing Brent crude oil prices, which remained below the $95 mark, and appreciation in the rupee provided some support to investor sentiment, limiting the overall pressure,” he said.