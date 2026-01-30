Markets often rebound after pre-Budget corrections: SBI Securities

Domestic equity markets, which have seen a sharp correction ahead of the Union Budget, have historically staged a recovery in the weeks and months following the Budget, particularly when sentiment was weak going into the event, an analysis of the last 15 Budget cycles by SBI Securities shows.

The benchmark indices are down 4 per cent in the past one month. Historical data suggests that such pre-Budget declines have often been followed by strong post-Budget rebounds.

Over the past 15 Budget cycles, the Sensex has corrected more than 3 per cent one month ahead of the Budget on three occasions — February 2014, February 2016 and February 2021 — while the Nifty saw similar declines in 2014 and 2016.