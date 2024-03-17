Home / Markets / News / Markets to remain volatile amid US Fed rate decision speculations: Analysts

Markets to remain volatile amid US Fed rate decision speculations: Analysts

Experts said equity markets may remain volatile in the near-term amid a host of global central bank's monetary policy decisions lined up during the week

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock markets would take cues from the biggest event of the week -- the US Fed interest rate decision, besides tracking the trends in global markets and trading activity of foreign investors, analysts said.

Last week, a heavy decline in smallcap, midcap firms, foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices in the international market dented investors' sentiments.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Experts said equity markets may remain volatile in the near-term amid a host of global central bank's monetary policy decisions lined up during the week.

"This week will place a significant focus on monetary policy, as the Fed will begin its two-day policy meeting on March 19. The US Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision after its two-day policy meeting on March 20, 2024," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Additionally, China will announce the loan prime rate for 1-year and 5-year loans, and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its interest rate decision on March 19, 2024. Japan will also announce the inflation rate on March 22, he said.

"The movement of the rupee against the dollar, the US bond yields, and crude oil prices will remain in focus," Gour added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,475.96 points or 1.99 per cent, while the NSE Nifty declined 470.2 points or 2.09 per cent.

ALSO READ: US inflation tops Feb forecasts, reinforcing Fed's cautious approach

The BSE smallcap index dropped 2,640.82 points or 5.91 per cent and the midcap gauge tumbled 1,602.41 points or 4 per cent.

With uncertainty around, local investors will closely follow global markets to decide on their exposure to equities, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

"This week will be important from an economic perspective as major central banks globally including Japan, the US, and the UK will announce interest rate decisions. The US Fed policy outcome and commentary will be important as mixed set macro data has kept investors anxious over the rate cut timeline.

"Thus, we expect the market to remain volatile in the near-term with a focus on largecaps and defensive names," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Investors' focus would now also shift to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world's largest election. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

"The week ahead, the global central bank's monetary policy decision will get investors' attention. The US Fed, BoJ, and BoE (Bank of England) will unveil their rate decisions," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
 


Also Read

Stock market crash: Here's what sent Sensex, Nifty into free fall on Jan 17

Tejas crash: LCA has 4X better safety record than Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder

Sensex soars 359pts, Nifty tops 21,250 amid broad buying; Inox India up 41%

Investors' wealth erodes by Rs 8.50 trillion as stock markets tumble

Sensex sinks 1,668pts from day's high, hits 1-mth low of 70,200: Here's why

FPIs infuse over Rs 40,000 cr in Indian equities on strong economic growth

Mcap of 5 of top 10 firms tanks Rs 2.23 trn; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards

Meltdown in India's smaller stocks seen luring dip buyers to market

Sebi to introduce same-day settlement for 25 stocks, defers full launch

Ease of doing biz: Market regulator Sebi to relax certain norms for FPIs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US FedUS Federal ReserveInterest Ratesstock marketsGlobal stock markets

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story