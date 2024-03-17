Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 5 of top 10 firms tanks Rs 2.23 trn; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards

Mcap of 5 of top 10 firms tanks Rs 2.23 trn; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards

The mcap of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 81,763.35 crore to Rs 19,19,595.15 crore, the most among the top-10 firms

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,475.96 points or 1.99 per cent | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Five of the top 10 valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 2,23,660 crore from their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India taking the steepest hit amid an overall bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,475.96 points or 1.99 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever suffered erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and ITC were the gainers.

The mcap of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 81,763.35 crore to Rs 19,19,595.15 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

LIC's market valuation tumbled Rs 63,629.48 crore to Rs 5,84,967.41 crore and that of State Bank of India plummeted by Rs 50,111.7 crore to Rs 6,53,281.59 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dropped by Rs 21,792.46 crore to Rs 5,46,961.35 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 6,363.11 crore to Rs 7,57,218.19 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 38,858.26 crore to Rs 15,25,928.41 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 11,976.74 crore to its mcap at Rs 6,89,425.18 crore.

The valuation of ITC climbed Rs 7,738.51 crore to Rs 5,23,660.08 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 7,450.22 crore to Rs 6,78,571.56 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap surged Rs 4,443.9 crore to Rs 11,03,151.78 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Also Read

RIL becomes 1st Indian co to hit Rs 20 trn m-cap; stock up 29% in 3 months

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

At 6 trn, LIC m-cap surpasses HUL, ITC; stock hits all-time high, surge 5%

HDFC Life Insurance Q2 profit rises 15.5% on strong premium growth

Meltdown in India's smaller stocks seen luring dip buyers to market

Sebi to introduce same-day settlement for 25 stocks, defers full launch

Ease of doing biz: Market regulator Sebi to relax certain norms for FPIs

Retail-heavy stocks plummet nearly 10% this month, shows data

Stress test: Top 6 smallcap funds need over 20 days to liquidate 50% assets

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :market capitalisationmarket capReliance IndustriesLIC

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story