Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Trump tariff, FII selling: Why Sensex fell 1200 pts; Nifty breached 23,000?

Trump tariff, FII selling: Why Sensex fell 1200 pts; Nifty breached 23,000?

From Donald Trump's tariff imposition to continued FII selling, here are key reasons for the market crash on February 11, 2025

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equities slumped in trade on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The BSE Sensex crashed 1,281 points or 1.65 per cent and logged an intraday low at 76,030.59. Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty breached the 23,000 level and dropped 395 points or 1.68 per cent to the day's low at 22,986.65.
 
Around 2:19 PM, on BSE, Zomato, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were among the top laggards, slipping over 2 per cent each. 
 
On NSE, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals slipped over 6 per cent, Shriram Finance was down over 4 per cent, Bharat Electronics (BEL) and HDFC Life down was over 3 per cent and were the top five losers.  
 

Here are a few reasons why the market crashed on February 11, 2025: 

Trump tariff worries 

US President Donald Trump substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on Monday to a flat 25 per cent "without exceptions or exemptions". 
 
Nifty Metal was down over 1 per cent with JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Ratnamani Metals, NMDC down over 4 per cent. 

Also Read

Pizza Hut

KFC & Pizza Hut operator Devyani International decline 4% on posting Q3

Eicher Motors bets on festive season, new launches to prop up sales

Weak Q3 margin, profit booking drags Eicher Motors 7%; analysts mixed

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa shares buzz in weak market after many brokerages raise target price

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Apollo Hospitals share tanks 5% post Q3 as investors flock to book profit

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Markets Today: Lupin, Vi, Eicher Q3; FIIs; Gold; Ajax Engineering IPO Day 2

 
In addition to the tariffs on steel and aluminium, Trump plans to introduce “reciprocal tariffs” on imports from all countries to match the tariffs those nations impose on US products. 

Q3 results impact

Eicher Motors shares slipped 6.8 per cent in trade after the company reported weak margin, coupled with profit booking. Eicher Motors posted weaker-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin, which contracted 190 basis points (bps) to 24.2 per cent in Q3FY25, from 26.1 per cent in Q3FY24.  
 
Besides, Apollo Hospitals shares slipped 5 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 6,285 per share on BSE. The fall in the Apollo Hospitals share price came amid profit booking after the company posted strong Q3 results, analysts said. 
 
Apollo Hospitals’ consolidated profit rose 51.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 372.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 245.3 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q3FY24).
 
The revenue from operations climbed 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,526.9 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 4,850.6 crore in Q3FY24.  

FII selling 

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are continuously selling Indian equities, which is denting market sentiments. On Monday, FIIs sold Rs 2,463.72 crore worth of equities. As per NSDL data, FIIs have sold Rs 78,027 crore in January and so far they have sold Rs 85,841 crore worth equities. 
 
"FIIs would wait for local currency to stabilise before committing any significant investments. Therefore, their selling may continue till March 2025," said Chokkalingam G, Founder, Equinomics Research Pvt Ltd. 

Weakness in broader markets and sectoral indices

BSE Midcap and Smallcap slipped over 3 per cent each in trade. Last seen, among the BSE Midcap players, individually, PB Fintech, Uno Minda, Escorts Kuborta, Lupin slipped over 6 per cent, JSW Infra, Voltas Oberoi Realty, Torrent Power, KPIT Tech lost over 5 per cent. 
 
On the BSE Smallcap index, among others, NGL-Fine Chemical dropped over 15 per cent, Goldiam International was down nearly 13 per cent, Aeroflex Industries were down over 12 per cent, Kfin Technologies, Zaggle and Senco Gold were down over 9 per cent. 
 
On the sectoral front, broad-based selling was seen. Nifty Realty slipped over 3 per cent, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty PSU Bank over 2 per cent. 

Mixed global markets

In Asia, Chinese stocks traded lower after Trump imposed tariffs on on steel and aluminum imports with mainland China CSI 300 down 0.40 per cent, Shanghai down 0.12 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down over 1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was flat with positive bias. 
 
Meanwhile, in the European region, Germany's Dax was flat with positive bias, United Kingdom's FTSE was up 0.15 per cent and French stock market index CAC was up 0.12 per cent. 
 

More From This Section

stock market BSE building

Here's why Sequent Scientific shares dropped 6% in trade on Feb 11; details

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market Crash LIVE: Sensex falls 1,150 pts to 76,150; SMIDs drag 3%; Auto, FMCG, PSB, Pharma shed 2%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Cera Sanitary share price slips 4% weak Q3 results; check details here

Sebi

Sebi bans LS Industries, promoter, 4 others from securities markets

Brokerage, Market

CMS Info Systems falls 4% as stock trades ex-dividend today; details here

Topics : S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Stock market crash Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Domestic markets Nifty50 Q3 results Indian stock markets Trump tariffs FII flows broader market meltdown Asian markets US markets European Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEApollo Hospitals share PriceHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon