Eicher Motors share price: Royal Enfield maker Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors shares slipped in trade on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, on weak margin, coupled with profit booking.

The company posted weaker-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin, which contracted 190 basis points (bps) to 24.2 per cent in Q3FY25, from 26.1 per cent in Q3FY24.

The stock had also hit an all-time high of Rs 5,551.75 on February 5, which led investors to book profit. As a result, Eicher Motors' share price dropped up to 6.81 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 4,966.15 per share.

However, in the past year, Eicher Motors outperformed the market by surging 30 per cent, as compared to 8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex

Analysts at Motilal Oswal highlighted that while overall results were positive, the operating performance fell short of expectations. The 190 basis point Y-o-Y margin contraction reflected the company's focus on growth initiatives. The management has indicated that it would continue investing in demand-generation activities, including brand-building efforts, to drive future growth.

Despite improvements in exports during Q3FY25, sentiment remained weak, and the management maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Considering these aspects, Motilal Oswal analysts expect Royal Enfield to achieve a 12 per cent earnings CAGR over FY24-27E, but given the slower earnings growth anticipated, they recommended a ‘Sell’ rating, with a target price of Rs 4,305, based on their December 2026 Sum of the Parts (SOTP) valuation.

Those at ICICI Securities, too, said that the margin performance for the standalone Royal Enfield franchise fell short of expectations, primarily due to pressure on gross margins (resulting from an unfavourable product mix) and high other expenses. These included increased marketing spend, with approximately Rs 70 crore spent on multiple product launches and the debut of the EV brand.

Nevertheless, Eicher Motors saw an overall improvement in its financial performance. The company posted a 17.5 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 1,170.5 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 996 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,973.1 crore in Q3FY25, marking its strongest quarterly performance, up from Rs 4,178.8 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Ebitda increased 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,201.2 crore, up from Rs 1,090.3 crore in Q3FY24.

Royal Enfield also achieved major success, setting a new record with 269,039 motorcycles sold during Q3FY25, a 17 per cent increase from the 229,214 motorcycles sold in Q3FY24.

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield and wholetime director of Eicher Motors, said, “Royal Enfield has continued to strengthen its position in the mid-size motorcycle segment recording its best-ever quarter, driven by a robust demand for our motorcycles across the globe. Our performance in the last quarter is a result of the groundwork we put in through the year—preparing for key launches and optimizing operations to ensure we were ready to deliver at this scale, especially during the festive season in India. Our focused approach ensured sustained growth for our capable products and propelled Hunter 350 to become one of the fastest growing motorcycles globally with 500,000 happy customers.”

The VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported a 6 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 5,801 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 5,483 crore in the same quarter the previous year. VECV sold 21,012 vehicles in Q3, surpassing the previous record of 20,706 units sold in the same period last year.

Analysts at Nuvama, meanwhile, maintained their ‘Buy’ rating on Eicher Motors, raising the target price to Rs 6,100 from Rs 6,000 earlier. Nuvama noted that while the Q3FY25 Ebitda was slightly below estimates, Royal Enfield’s domestic sales had expanded 13 per cent during the quarter, outperforming the industry, which had seen a 2 per cent decline.

Nuvama also raised its revenue forecast for FY25-27 by up to 4 per cent, expecting strong momentum for Royal Enfield, boosted by new product launches and a strong marketing push.

Analysts at Nomura have maintained their view that Royal Enfield's (RE) volume growth has picked up, driven by a trade-off between volume growth and margins. While they believe the management is following the right strategy, the current valuation of 30x FY27F suggests that the market expects both average selling prices (ASPs) and margins to continue expanding. Analysts anticipate an earnings CAGR of 11 per cent for FY25-27F. Therefore, they have downgraded Eicher Motors to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Neutral.’ Slower volume growth (3-5 per cent) is expected starting from H2FY26F due to a high base, potentially leading to a de-rating. However, Nomura has increased its target price for Eicher Motors to Rs 4,625 from Rs 4,391.

At 9:58 AM, Eicher Motors share price was trading 5.26 per cent lower at Rs 5,049.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 77,013.32.

Goldman Sachs reportedly maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, but slightly reduced its target price to Rs 5,900 from Rs 6,000. The brokerage noted that despite deeper product and marketing focus, the stock's price correction due to higher expenses would likely continue, though volume momentum was expected to remain positive in Q4.