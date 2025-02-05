Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold demand up 1% in 2024, to remain supported by economic uncertainty: WGC

Gold demand up 1% in 2024, to remain supported by economic uncertainty: WGC

Spot gold prices rose by 27 per cent last year, the most since 2010, as investors chose the metal to hedge against global risks and as the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

In the final quarter of 2024, when Trump won the US election, buying by central banks accelerated by 54 per cent year on year to 333 tonnes

Reuters LONDON
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global gold demand including over-the-counter (OTC) trading rose by 1 per cent to a record high of 4,974.5 metric tonnes in 2024 as investment increased, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Wednesday, adding that central banks sped up buying in the fourth quarter. 
Spot gold prices rose by 27 per cent last year, the most since 2010, as investors chose the metal to hedge against global risks and as the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates. Prices hit another all-time high on Tuesday, driven by safe-haven demand after China retaliated with tariffs on the United States in response to President Donald Trump's trade levies. 
 
Central banks, a major source of gold demand, bought more than 1,000 tonnes of the metal for the third year in a row in 2024. The National Bank of Poland was the largest such buyer, adding 90 tonnes to its reserves, the WGC, an industry body whose members are global gold miners, said in a quarterly report. 
In the final quarter of 2024, when Trump won the US election, buying by central banks accelerated by 54 per cent year on year to 333 tonnes, the WGC calculated, based on reported purchases and an estimate of unreported buying. 
Last year's investment demand for gold rose 25 per cent to a four-year high of 1,180 tonnes, mainly because outflows from physically-backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) dried up for the first time in four years. 

Also Read

Gold, Gold jewellery

Gold consumption in India to cool in 2025 as prices soar, says WGC

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

RBI added 8 tonnes gold to its reserves in November 2024: WGC report

Gold

Gold prices up 30% in 2024; set for best calendar year show in 10 yrs: WGC

Gold, Gold Coin

Global gold ETF demand turns positive for first time this year, says WGC

Gold, jewellery

Duty cut boosts India's gold demand to 248.3 tonne, up 18% in Q3: WGC

Indicating a major shift in appetite for different products, investment demand for bars rose 10 per cent, while coin buying fell 31 per cent. 
"In 2025, we expect central banks to remain in the driving seat and gold ETF investors to join the fray, especially if we see lower, albeit volatile interest rates," WGC senior markets analyst Louise Street, said. 
"Geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty should be prevalent themes this year, supporting demand for gold as a store of wealth and hedge against risk." Total gold demand, excluding opaque OTC trading, rose 1 per cent to 4,553.7 tonnes last year, the highest since 2022, the WGC said. It estimates that OTC demand fell 7 per cent due to a slump in the final quarter of the year as profit-taking offset persistent demand from high-net-worth investors. 
Gold jewellery consumption, the biggest category of physical demand, fell 11 per cent in 2024, while mine production was steady and recycling rose 15 per cent. 
The WGC expects jewellery demand to remain under pressure and recycling to rise further this year due to high prices. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 85,210, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 98,400 per kg

Gold

Gold hits record high as investors flock to safe-haven amid tariff war

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold steady after record rally, investors cautious over Trump's tariffs

Gold, gold pieces, coin, metal

Gold dip Rs 10, silver slides Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 99,400

Gold

US demand surges as banks move gold from Asia to benefit from premium

Topics : World Gold Council Gold WGC Gold Gold demand Global gold demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon