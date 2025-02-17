Market regulator Sebi panel to discuss MF-insurance combo product

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated discussions on a proposed combination product integrating mutual funds (MFs) and insurance, with the matter slated for deliberation in the next meeting of the regulator’s mutual fund committee.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch revealed that the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has submitted recommendations to the market regulator. These suggestions have already been reviewed once by Sebi’s advisory committee on MFs.
“We operate through consultations. Our mutual fund advisory committee has provided feedback and requested additional data. The matter will be revisited in the next meeting, so it remains a work in progress,” Buch stated.
Industry sources indicate that the committee’s next meeting is scheduled for the coming week. Following further discussions, Sebi may release a consultation paper on the proposed product.
When questioned about how the new product would differ from the insurance industry’s existing unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips), Buch responded, “You will see when the product is launched.”
Buch made these remarks during the launch of SBI MF’s micro SIP scheme, JanNivesh, which allows investments as low as Rs 250. The scheme, aimed at attracting new investors, is part of SBI MF’s balanced advantage fund.
At the event, State Bank of India (SBI) chairperson CS Setty announced that the bank has waived transaction fees for the scheme.
“As part of our commitment to financial inclusion, we aim to ensure there are no charges or commissions on this scheme. It will be a free service for our customers, promoting greater financial participation,” Setty said.
In January, Sebi had released a consultation paper proposing measures to make smaller SIPs more cost-effective for mutual funds. These measures included utilising the investor education and awareness fund to help asset management companies (AMCs) achieve break-even on such SIPs, as well as discounted rates from industry players on mutual fund investment charges. However, the draft norms are still awaiting approval from the Sebi board.
Buch emphasised that the expenditure from the investor education and awareness fund would constitute a relatively small portion of the total fund.
“The entire ecosystem—mutual funds, RTAs (registrar and transfer agents), depositories—has come together in a spirit of partnership to ensure the product reaches break-even within two to three years. This will enable mutual funds to view it as a genuine growth opportunity rather than a cost burden,” she explained.
Under the proposed framework, Sebi has suggested a cap of three schemes for the Rs 250 SIP initiative.