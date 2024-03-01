Home / Markets / News / Matrimony, Info Edge seesaw as Google warns removing them from playstore

Matrimony, Info Edge seesaw as Google warns removing them from playstore

As per the media report, Google has warned of removing apps of ten companies in India, including of Matrimony.com and Info Edge, for failing to pay a service fee for the use of its playstore.

(Photo courtesy: Matrimony.com)
SI Reporter New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shares of Matrimony.com and Info Edge (Naukri.com) were in focus Friday after a Reuters report said that global tech giant Google may remove their apps from the Google Playstore for not paying service fees of the platform. 

Matrimony.com's stock fell 2 per cent to the day's low of Rs 522 on the BSE after the news broke. Info Edge dropped 1.5 per cent. Both the stocks, however, pared losses to turn positive. At 1:40 pm, Matrimony was up 2 per cent, while Info Edge was just above the flatline. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


As per the media report, Google has warned of removing apps of ten companies in India, including of Matrimony.com and Info Edge, for failing to pay a service fee for the use of its playstore. It did not name the companies. 

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, as per the Reuters report, said the company had received a notice from Google and was compliant with Play Store policies.

"The notice does not say we are being delisted, it says if you are non-compliant, you will be delisted. There are no pending invoices of Google with us. All have been paid in a timely manner," he reportedly said.

As per CNBC TV-18, Matrimony in a reply to the reports said it received the notice from Google and the legal team is reviewing it and exploring the next steps. "Google’s actions literally mean all the top matrimony services will be deleted," it said. 

Further, Google has reportedly deleted the match making app Jodii in policy action, which had more than 5 million downloads. Business Standard could not find the app on the playstore, at the time of publishing this report. 

Last year, Matrimony.com was already engaged in a legal battle with Google over a new in-app billing system.

In April 2023, the Madras High Court asked Google not to remove Matrimony.com’s app from Play Store, giving temporary relief to the matchmaking website. 

According to Matrimony.com, Google made the Play Billing System mandatory and sole option for payments for app developers, imposing a fee of 15-30 per cent depending upon the annual revenue of app developers.

The company approached the High Court against Google saying the US company’s payment policy violates the law and imposing 11-26 per cent fee on revenue will cause hardship and irreparable loss to all the App developers.

Also Read

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

Microsoft to add support for extensions on Edge browser for Android: Report

Started off with 600, Apple Vision Pro now has over 1000 dedicated apps

Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed over 100% in 2 mths

RBI's new rule on exchange-traded rupee derivatives confuses brokers

L&T gains nearly 4% on commissioning its first Hydrogen electrolyser

Metal stocks show mettle; Index jumps over 3% led by SAIL, Tata, JSW Steel

Suven Pharma soars 13% on announcing merger of Cohance Lifesciences

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksMatrimony.comInfo Edge

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story