Mayasheel Ventures IPO closes today; subscription rises 8x, GMP at 10%

The unlisted shares of Mayasheel Ventures were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the last day of subscription. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the company’s shares were trading at ₹52 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 or 10.6 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Mayasheel Ventures aims to raise ₹27.28 crore through a fresh issue of 5.8 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹44 to ₹47 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹1,41,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A High net worth individual (HNI) can bid for a minimum of two lots or 6,000 shares and need a minimum investment amount of ₹2,82,000.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment date, listing date

Once the subscription window closes, the basis of allotment for Mayasheel Ventures IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, June 27.

Mayasheel Ventures registrar, lead manager

Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar for the issue. Narnolia Financial Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds to purchase equipment and machinery and meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.