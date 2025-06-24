Home / Markets / News / Mayasheel Ventures IPO closes today; subscription rises 8x, GMP at 10%

Mayasheel Ventures IPO closes today; subscription rises 8x, GMP at 10%

Mayasheel Ventures IPO Day 3 subscription status: The SME offering has received bids for 3,24,69,000 shares against 41,55,000 on offer

Mayasheel Ventures IPO closes for bidding today
Mayasheel Ventures IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of EPC contractor, Mayasheel Ventures, is set to close today, June 24, 2025. The SME public issue, which opened for bidding on Tuesday, June 20, 2025, has received a decent response from investors so far. 
 
The NSE data shows that the public issue has been oversubscribed by 7.8 times. Mayasheel Ventures IPO has garnered bids for 3,24,69,000 shares against 41,55,000 on offer, as of around 11:30 AM on Tuesday, June 24.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO grey market premium (GMP) 

The unlisted shares of Mayasheel Ventures were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the last day of subscription. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the company’s shares were trading at ₹52 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 or 10.6 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO details

Mayasheel Ventures aims to raise ₹27.28 crore through a fresh issue of 5.8 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹44 to ₹47 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹1,41,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A High net worth individual (HNI) can bid for a minimum of two lots or 6,000 shares and need a minimum investment amount of ₹2,82,000.  ALSO READ: Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO opens today: GMP up 2%; should you apply?

Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment date, listing date

Once the subscription window closes, the basis of allotment for Mayasheel Ventures IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, June 27. 

Mayasheel Ventures registrar, lead manager

Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar for the issue. Narnolia Financial Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds to purchase equipment and machinery and meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Mayasheel Ventures

Mayasheel Ventures is involved in the business of construction of roads and highways for National Highways
and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and other government departments. The company transacts the business to construct, build, alter, convert, improve, design, establish, develop, dismantle, reconstruct all types of technically complex constructions and high value projects like Express ways, National Highways, Flyovers, Bridges. It is also a “Class A” government contractor issued by Uttar Pradesh Public Works Deparstment (UPPWD), which means the company is qualified to take on large-scale and complex infrastructure projects. It also takes projects on EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and BOQ (Bill of Quantity) basis.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

