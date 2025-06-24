Allcargo Logistics shares rise 4% after company releases May biz update
Allcargo Logistics shares gained 3.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹34.49 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company released its May business update.
Allcargo Logistics May update
Despite geopolitical volatility, Allcargo International Supply Chain (ISC) experienced positive growth in May 2025, with a 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in Full Container Load (FCL) and a 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Air logistics, although the Less than Container Load (LCL) business saw a marginal 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y decline.
The LCL volume for May 2025 stood at 728,000 cubic meters, reflecting a 3 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) growth but a 4 per cent Y-o-Y decline. Geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions are expected to create continued demand volatility, but regions like Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific saw M-o-M growth in LCL volumes, while the USA, Canada, and the Middle East experienced a decline. ALSO READ | NTPC down 4% on huge volumes; over 100 mn shares change hands on BSE, NSE
Allcargo Logistics Q4 results 2025
The company's consolidated net loss widened year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12.59 crore in Q4FY25, from a loss of ₹5.64 crore a year ago.
The company’s revenue rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,952 crore, from ₹3,348 crore a year ago.
About Allcargo Logistics
Allcargo Logistics Limited, part of the Allcargo Group is the global market leader in LCL consolidation business operating under ECU Worldwide network. Allcargo is among the leaders in the Express logistics business, which it operates through its subsidiary Allcargo Gati Limited., besides having a strong presence in Contract Logistics under the Allcargo Supply Chain. Allcargo is recognised for the digitising logistics industry, setting the highest quality standards, operational excellence, and customer centricity across all businesses. The company is recognised as a great place to work.
