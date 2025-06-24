Allcargo Logistics shares rise 4% after company releases May biz update

Allcargo Logistics shares gained 3.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹34.49 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company released its May business update.

Allcargo Logistics May update

Despite geopolitical volatility, Allcargo International Supply Chain (ISC) experienced positive growth in May 2025, with a 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in Full Container Load (FCL) and a 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Air logistics, although the Less than Container Load (LCL) business saw a marginal 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y decline.

The LCL volume for May 2025 stood at 728,000 cubic meters, reflecting a 3 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) growth but a 4 per cent Y-o-Y decline. Geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions are expected to create continued demand volatility, but regions like Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific saw M-o-M growth in LCL volumes, while the USA, Canada, and the Middle East experienced a decline. Allcargo Logistics Q4 results 2025 The company's consolidated net loss widened year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12.59 crore in Q4FY25, from a loss of ₹5.64 crore a year ago.