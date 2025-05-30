Mazagon Dock sinks 8% on posting decline in Q4 net profit YoY; Details

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares slipped 7.9 per cent in trade on Friday, May 30, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹3,450 per share on BSE. Dalal Street gave a thumbs down to the company after it posted a 51 per cent decline in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

At 9:53 AM, Mazagon Dock share price was down 4.53 per cent at ₹3,580 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 81,499.42. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,44,531.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,778 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,200 per share.

In the past one year, Mazagon Dock shares have given multi-bagger returns of 127 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.

Mazagon Dock Q4 results 2025

The state-owned shipping company reported its Q4 results on Thursday, after market hours which showed that its consolidated net profit in Q4FY25 declined 51 per cent to ₹325.3 crore as against ₹662.97 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,174.41 crore as compared to ₹3103.65 crore a year ago, up 2.3 per cent.

Mazagon Dock dividend 2025

The company recommended a final dividend of ₹2.71 per equity share of ₹5 each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25.

About Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The history of Mazagon Dock dates back to 1774 when a small dry dock was constructed in Mazagon. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for quality work and established a tradition of skilled and resourceful service to the shipping world in general and the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The state-owned company is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

According to its official website, the company has built a total of 805 vessels since 1960, including 30 warships, ranging from advanced destroyers to missile boats as well as 8 submarines. For both national and global clientele. It has also provided cargo ships, passenger ships, supply vessels, multipurpose support vessels, water tankers, tugs, dredgers, fishing trawlers, barges, and border outposts. Jackets, wellhead platform main decks, process platforms, jack-up rigs, and other products have also been manufactured and delivered by the company.