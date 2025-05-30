Suzlon Energy shares soar 13% in best session in 2 years after Q4 results

Shares of Suzlon Energy surged over 13 per cent to the highest level since October last year after its profit rose multifold in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).

The heavy electrical equipment manufacturer's stock rose as much as 13.57 per cent during the day to ₹74.3 per share, the biggest intraday gain since June 2023. The stock pared gains to trade 11.5 per cent higher at ₹72.9 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 9:50 AM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company have gained for the third straight month, with a rally of over 28 per cent in May so far. The counter has risen 16.8 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Suzlon Energy’s market capitalisation has crossed the ₹1 trillion mark, regaining the level it lost in October 2024.

Suzlon Energy Q4FY25 results

The wind turbine manufacturer’s net profit surged multi-fold to ₹1,180.98 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹254.12 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose 73 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,773.54 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹2,179.20 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's total income also grew 73 per cent YoY to ₹3,825 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹2,207 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, Suzlon's net profit soared 213.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,071.63 crore, significantly higher than the ₹660 crore recorded in FY24. Revenue from the wind turbine generator segment rose 34.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,141.74 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with ₹2,335 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Suzlon Energy management commentary

"FY25’s performance sets the stage for Suzlon’s next phase of strategic evolution and market leadership," Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group, said in a statement.

"Achieving our highest profitability in a decade, strong cash reserves, and a record order book are the direct outcomes of our disciplined business transformation and sharp operational focus. India has also crossed a significant milestone by surpassing 50 GW of installed wind power capacity. India will most certainly shape the global narrative on clean energy leadership and climate action."

About Suzlon Energy

The company, part of the Suzlon Group, is a renewable energy solution provider based in Pune, India. The company has installed approximately 20.9 GW of wind energy capacity across 17 countries.

Suzlon's operations include research and development centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, as well as manufacturing facilities in India. The company produces 2.x MW and 3.x MW series of wind turbines.