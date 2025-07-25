Trident share price today: Shares of textile fabric manufacturer, Shares of textile fabric manufacturer, Trident , surged over 6 per cent on July 25, 2025, logging an intraday of ₹33.66 per share after the company released its results for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Trident earnings Q1FY26

Trident's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹140 crore, up 89 per cent from ₹73.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the company's revenue from operations witnessed a slight decline of 2 per cent to ₹1,706.8 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,742.7 crore in the first quarter of the last financial year. However, this decline was offset by a drop in the company's total expenses figure. The textile fabric manufacturer's total expenses for the quarter declined to ₹1,539.16 crore from ₹1,655.59 crore reported in Q1FY25.

That apart, the company's board of directors approved the fundraise of an amount not exceeding ₹500 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches. Besides healthy earnings for the quarter under review, the recent free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK also lifted the investor mood. Market analysts believe that certain sectors, especially textiles, are likely to benefit from the deal. ALSO READ | Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock soars 12%; zooms 87% from April low "Sectors like textiles, leather, food processing, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and gems and jewellery, which are expected to benefit from the FTA, will be on the market radar," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist of Geojit Investments.

What should investors do? D-Street analysts believe the stock is currently trading at premium valuations, with most positives already priced in. "While the India-UK trade deal contributed to Trident’s recent rally, keeping in view the prospective export-driven benefits, strong Q1 results further fueled investor optimism. Existing investors can consider holding the stock at current levels, while new investors can look to accumulate gradually," said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities. Technically, the stock is trading above its key moving averages of 20-day and 50-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength and persistence of the bullish trend in the near term, as per analysts.