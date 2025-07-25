Home / Markets / News / Trident up 6% on Q1 results, India-UK FTA; what should investors do?

Trident up 6% on Q1 results, India-UK FTA; what should investors do?

Trident's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹140 crore, up 89 per cent from ₹73.8 crore in Q1FY25

Trident Group
At 10:03, Trident shares were trading at ₹33.28, up by 5.55 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Trident share price today: Shares of textile fabric manufacturer, Trident, surged over 6 per cent on July 25, 2025, logging an intraday of ₹33.66 per share after the company released its results for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26). 
 
At 10:03, Trident shares were trading at ₹33.28, up by 5.55 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, NSE Nifty was trading in red, down by 132 points or 0.53 per cent, quoting 24,929.75. The buying on the counter also came on the back of the India-UK trade deal.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Trident earnings Q1FY26

Trident's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹140 crore, up 89 per cent from ₹73.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the company's revenue from operations witnessed a slight decline of 2 per cent to ₹1,706.8 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,742.7 crore in the first quarter of the last financial year. However, this decline was offset by a drop in the company's total expenses figure. The textile fabric manufacturer's total expenses for the quarter declined to ₹1,539.16 crore from ₹1,655.59 crore reported in Q1FY25.
 
That apart, the company's board of directors approved the fundraise of an amount not exceeding ₹500 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches. Besides healthy earnings for the quarter under review, the recent free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK also lifted the investor mood. Market analysts believe that certain sectors, especially textiles, are likely to benefit from the deal. 
"Sectors like textiles, leather, food processing, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and gems and jewellery, which are expected to benefit from the FTA, will be on the market radar," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist of Geojit Investments.  ALSO READ | Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock soars 12%; zooms 87% from April low

What should investors do?

D-Street analysts believe the stock is currently trading at premium valuations, with most positives already priced in.  "While the India-UK trade deal contributed to Trident’s recent rally, keeping in view the prospective export-driven benefits, strong Q1 results further fueled investor optimism. Existing investors can consider holding the stock at current levels, while new investors can look to accumulate gradually," said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.
 
Technically, the stock is trading above its key moving averages of 20-day and 50-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength and persistence of the bullish trend in the near term, as per analysts.
 
"The company benefited from a favourable commodity environment, with cotton prices easing after being a major challenge in the previous year. Based on the current price action, buying on dip is a prudent strategy, so building a fresh long position near ₹30 is recommended, with an upside potential of ₹34 to ₹35 in the near term. To protect against downside risk, it’s advisable to put a strict stop loss below ₹28," said Ravi Singh, SVP-retail research, Religare Broking.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock up 87% from April; what's behind the rally?

G R Infraprojects up 3% on emerging lowest bidder for construction project

Final hours! GNG Electronics IPO ends today: Check subscription status, GMP

IEX shares spike 13% on posting healthy Q1 nos; PAT up 25%, revenue 15%

Why is APL Apollo falling despite healthy Y-o-Y numbers in Q1? Details here

Topics :The Smart InvestorTridentTextile & apparel exportsIndia UKBuzzing stocksstocksMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story