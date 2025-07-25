Home / Markets / News / Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock up 87% from April; what's behind the rally?

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock up 87% from April; what's behind the rally?

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem hit a 52-week high of ₹1,139, as they surged 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock hits new 52-week high on Friday.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem share price today

 
Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem hit a 52-week high of ₹1,139, as they surged 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. A sharp surge in stock price after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
The stock price of the smallcap specialty chemicals surpassed its previous high of ₹1,101.40 touched on September 25, 2024. It has zoomed by 87 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹610 hit on April 7, 2025.
 
At 09:40 AM; Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem was trading 10 per cent higher at ₹1,119.15, as compared to 0.35 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. 
 

Q1 results - Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

 
For the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reported 33.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹6.65 crore. Revenue from operations grew 10.8 per cent at ₹116.86 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 37.4 per cent YoY at ₹17.33 crore; margins improvement 280 bps at 14.8 per cent.
 
The company manufactures Structure Directing Agents (SDA), Phase Transfer Catalysts, Electrolyte Salts for Super Capacitor Batteries and Pharma & Agro Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals. 
 

Trends in specialty chemicals landscape

 
The Indian chemical industry got advantage vs China due to Trust deficit between China and the US; stringent environmental regulations since 2015 and large-scale shutdowns in China; customers preference to de-risk the supply chain led to China+1 policy; geopolitical shift after the outbreak of Covid-19 and increased cost of labour.
 
With an increasing awareness of the ill effects of certain chemicals on humans and the environment, there is a growing trend in the chemicals industry to shift towards what is known as “green” chemicals or more accurately sustainable chemistry.
 
Meanwhile, China holds 39% share in the global chemical industry of which exportable specialty chemicals accounts for ~15-17 per cent while India accounts for merely 1-2 per cent indicating widespread opportunity. The spillover impact of China’s declining competitiveness has set the stage for India to intensify its effort to capture larger market share, the company said. 
 
Meanwhile, during FY 25, one of the major products of the company SDA (Structure Directing Agents) saw moderation in offtake from its major export destination which is China. Due to higher adoption of LNG Powered trucks by Chinese companies, the company saw substantial decline in SDA demand from Chinese consumers.
 
Further, the Group will be entering into the commercial phase of new products in FY 26 and offtake of new products will be crucial for improvement of business risk profile, Crisil Ratings said in its rationale.
 

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent holding in Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem 

 
Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 300,000 equity shares or 1.28 per cent stake in Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem at the end of June 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
Mukul Agrawal held NIL or less than 1 per cent holding in the company at the end of March 2025 quarter, the data shows.
 
According to information available, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent stake in other notable listed companies, including BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 500pts; SMIDs slip; Bajaj Fin down 5.5%; IEX up 13%

Final hours! GNG Electronics IPO ends today: Check subscription status, GMP

Premium

Should you buy, sell or hold SRF shares post Q1 results? Find out here

Nestle shares slip 7% in two days of posting Q1; what should investors do?

NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details

Topics :Buzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorSpecialty chemicalsTatva Chintan Pharma ChemQ1 resultsstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story