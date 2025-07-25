Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details

NSDL

NSDL is a Sebi-registered market infrastructure institution

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

NDSL IPO: National Securities Depository (NSDL), India's largest depository, has set a price band of ₹760-800 per equity share for its maiden public issue. At the upper end of the price, the company is expected to raise around ₹4,000 crore. The issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 50.1 million equity shares, with no fresh issuance.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, National Stock Exchange of India, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India and Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will offload their respective stakes. 
 
The NSDL IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and close on Friday, August 1, 2025. The bidding for anchor investors will take place on Tuesday, July 29. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, August 4, 2025. Shares of NSDL will be listed on the BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. 
 
 
Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 18 shares, with a minimum investment amount of ₹14,400 at the upper end price. 

  MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.

About National Securities Depository

National Securities Depository is a Sebi-registered market infrastructure institution. As of March 31, 2025, it is the largest depository in India in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume and value of assets held under custody, according to a CRISIL report. Through its subsidiaries, NDML and NPBL, NSDL offers a range of IT-enabled solutions through multiple verticals such as e-governance, payment solutions, collaborative industry solutions, regulatory platforms, KYC solutions, insurance repository services and digital banking solutions, amongst others.
 
In the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), NSDL reported revenue from operations of ₹1,420.1 crore, up 12 per cent from ₹1,268.2 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's profit after tax (PAT) jumped 24.5 per cent to ₹343.1 crore from ₹275.4 crore in the FY24.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

