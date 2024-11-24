Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mcap of 8 of 10 most-valued firms jump Rs 1.55 trn; HDFC Bank, TCS sparkle



National stock exchange, NSE
National stock exchange, NSE
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 10:45 AM IST
Eight of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,55,603.45 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers, in tandem with firm trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark zoomed 1,536.8 points, or 1.98 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 374.55 points, or 1.59 per cent.

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,961.32 points, or 2.54 per cent, to settle at 79,117.11 on Friday. The NSE Nifty soared 557.35 points or, 2.39 per cent, to 23,907.25.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the laggards.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 40,392.91 crore to Rs 13,34,418.14 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 36,036.15 crore to Rs 15,36,149.51 crore in its valuation.

The valuation of ICICI Bank soared Rs 16,266.54 crore to Rs 9,01,866.22 crore and that of Infosys surged Rs 16,189.33 crore to Rs 7,90,151.83 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 13,239.95 crore to Rs 5,74,569.05 crore and that of ITC zoomed Rs 11,508.91 crore to Rs 5,94,272.93 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap went up Rs 11,260.11 crore to Rs 8,94,068.84 crore and that of State Bank of India rallied Rs 10,709.55 crore to Rs 7,28,293.62 crore.

However, the valuation of LIC declined Rs 11,954.24 crore to Rs 5,62,545.30 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 2,368.16 crore to Rs 17,13,130.75 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

