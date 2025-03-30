Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 8 top valued firms climbs Rs 88,085.8 cr; HDFC Bank biggest gainer

Mcap of 8 top valued firms climbs Rs 88,085.8 cr; HDFC Bank biggest gainer

From the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were the gainers

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank added Rs 44,933.62 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 13,99,208.73 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 88,085.89 crore last week, with HDFC Bank leading the pack of gainers, in line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge climbed 509.41 points, or 0.66 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were the gainers, while Reliance Industries and Infosys faced erosion from their market valuation.

HDFC Bank added Rs 44,933.62 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 13,99,208.73 crore. 

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India jumped Rs 16,599.79 crore to Rs 6,88,623.68 crore.

The valuation of TCS rallied Rs 9,063.31 crore to Rs 13,04,121.56 crore while that of ICICI Bank was up Rs 5,140.15 crore to Rs 9,52,768.61 crore.

Also Read

Mcap of 9 top valued firms surges Rs 3 trn; ICICI, Airtel biggest gainers

Mcap of 5 most valued firms declines by Rs 93K cr; Infosys, TCS hit hard

Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms jumps Rs 2.10 trn; RIL, TCS major winners

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms erodes by Rs 3 trn; TCS hit hard

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms erodes Rs 1.65 trn; TCS hit hard

The mcap of ITC soared Rs 5,032.59 crore to Rs 5,12,828.63 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 2,796.01 crore to Rs 5,30,854.90 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation advanced Rs 2,651.48 crore to Rs 9,87,005.92 crore. The mcap of Bajaj Finance went up Rs 1,868.94 crore to Rs 5,54,715.12 crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys tanked Rs 9,135.89 crore to Rs 6,52,228.49 crore and that of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 1,962.2 crore to Rs 17,25,377.54 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FY25 rear view: Equities disappoint, gold shines as standout performer

Premium

H1 borrowing calendar: 30-year green bonds likely to see strong demand

Markets post best monthly gains in 6 months; FPIs invest Rs 30,000 cr

Premium

Higher transmission volumes, petchem gains seen ahead for Gail stock

Sebi eases intraday monitoring rules for index derivatives amid opposition

Topics :mcapHDFC BankHDFCMarket news

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story