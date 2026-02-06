Godrej Properties shares gain 2% after Q3 profit jumps 23%; check outlook

Shares of Godrej Properties rose over 2 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 23 per cent jump in its net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3-FY26)

The realty firm's stock rose as much as 2.2 per cent during the day to ₹1,725.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 3 this year. Godrej Properties stock pared gains to trade 0.7 per cent higher at ₹1,701.3 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:20 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company currently trade at 1.2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Properties has a total market capitalisation of ₹51,205.08 crore.

Godrej Properties Q3 results The realty firm reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹193.87 crore for the quarter ended December despite lower income. Its net profit stood at ₹158.20 crore in the year-ago period. Total income declined to ₹1,033.84 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,239.97 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. ALSO READ | Suzlon Energy share price drops 5% as net profit declines QoQ in Q3FY26 "With a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and resilient demand, we are confident of ending FY26 as our best ever year across all key operating metrics and of delivering sustained high-quality performance in the years ahead," Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties, said.

Analysts on Godrej Properties earnings Antique Stock Broking said Godrej Properties is likely to surpass its pre-sales guidance in FY26, supported by a strong and diversified project pipeline, resilient demand across markets, and execution strength. The brokerage expects Godrej Properties' pre-sales to touch around ₹35,000 crore in FY26 and believes the company will also meet its guidance on collections, deliveries, business development, and launches. However, Antique has marginally cut its FY27 and FY28 pre-sales estimates by 2 per cent each to ₹38,500 crore and ₹42,400 crore, respectively. It has also reduced the embedded EV/Ebitda multiple to 6x from 8x, citing expectations of low double-digit pre-sales growth.