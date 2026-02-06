Friday, February 06, 2026 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver extend losses amid global tech rout, firmer US dollar

Gold, silver extend losses amid global tech rout, firmer US dollar

In geopolitical news, the White House said that diplomacy is President Donald Trump's first ‍choice for dealing with Iran and he will wait to see whether a deal can be struck at high-stakes talks

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at $4,735.99 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, after a near 4 per cent drop on Thursday

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold and silver extended losses on Friday as a global rout in tech equities and a stronger US dollar wiped out most ‍gains made by the metals during ​a brief rebound earlier this week.  Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at $4,735.99 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, after a near 4 per cent drop on Thursday. US gold futures for April delivery fell 2.8 per cent to $4,752.40 per ounce.

Spot silver was down 3.2 per cent at $68.97 an ounce after a 19.1 per cent drop in the previous session. Earlier in the ​day, it fell as much as 10 per cent to trade below the $65 level and hit a more than 1-1/2 month low.  MSCI's global equities gauge slumped more than 1 per cent on Thursday as worries deepened about the enormous cost of the artificial intelligence boom, while US Treasuries were in demand after weak labour market data and, in commodities, silver took another hammering. [MKTS/GLOB][US/]

 

The US dollar hit a two-week high on Thursday as fresh volatility gripped stocks. [USD/]

Job openings, a measure of labour demand, fell by 386,000 to 6.542 million by the last day of December, the lowest level since September 2020, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Thursday.

Labour market weakness typically strengthens the case ‌for interest rate cuts aimed at supporting job ​creation.

Also Read

gold

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,54,410; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,99,900

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Amid gold-silver volatility, book partial profits in rallies to cut riskspremium

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee edges higher on inflows, importer dollar demand caps gains

MCX Gold, MCX Silver futures tanked up to 14% in Thursday's intra-day trade.

Gold, silver prices crash on Thursday: Key reasons, levels and strategy

Nifty, Sensex, record highs, markets, investing strategy, gold prices, commodity surge, silver prices

Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc tank up to 7%; share prices down 17% in 1 week

Investors expect at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2026, with the first one expected in June. Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments. [FEDWATCH]

In geopolitical news, the White House said that diplomacy is President Donald Trump's first ‍choice for dealing with Iran and he will wait to see whether a deal can be struck at high-stakes talks, but also warned that he has ‍military ‌options at his ​disposal.

Spot platinum fell 3.6 per cent to $1,916.45 per ounce after ‍hitting an all-time high of $2,918.80 on January 26, while palladium gained 1.3 per cent to $1,638.25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

silver

Silver plummets more than 15%, erasing gains from two-day recovery

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,450; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,20,100

gold

Gold climbs back near $5,100 as US-Iran tensions lift safe-haven demand

gold

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,53,940, silver falls ₹100 to ₹2,79,900

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver surges after sharp selloff, up over 2% from one-month lows

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingSmall Midcap StocksStocks to Buy TodaySBI Q3 Results PreviewLIC Q3 ResultUK PM Apologises to Epstein VictimsGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today