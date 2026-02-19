MCX, NSE remove additional margins on gold, silver future contracts

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) have announced the removal of additional margins on gold and silver futures contracts, effective today, February 19.

MCX in a circular on Wednesday evening said that it will withdraw an extra 3 per cent margin on all gold futures contracts and 7 per cent on all silver futures contracts.

"Additional Margin of 3% levied in Gold Futures (all contracts of all variants) and 7% levied in Silver Futures (all contracts of all variants) shall be withdrawn with effect from Thursday, February 19th, 2026," the circular read.