MCX shares plunge 7% in trade; Here's what is building selling pressure

MCX share price: Shares of MCX slipped 6.5 per cent, logging an intraday low at ₹5,604.9 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted weak sequentially Q4 numbers.

At 11:22 AM, MCX shares were trading 5.49 per cent lower at ₹5,669.8 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.02 per cent at 79,518.40. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹28,915.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹7,046.7 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹2,917 per share.

In the past one year, MCX shares have gained 60 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 11 per cent.

MCX Q4 results 2025

The commodity's stock exchange released its Q4FY25 numbers on Thursday, after market hours. Even though the numbers were good year-on-year (Y-o-Y), sequentially a sharp fall was recorded.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) slipped 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹135.46 crore as compared to ₹160.04 crore in Q3. On a Y-o-Y basis, PAT gained 54 per cent. Its revenue from operations declined 3.3 per cent to ₹291.33 crore as against ₹301.38 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ | L&T rallies 5% in weak market on strong Q4 operational performance, outlook The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at ₹189.35 crore as compared to ₹216.1 crore in Q3 and ₹120.33 crore a year ago.

About MCX

MCX, operational since 2023, is India’s leading commodity derivatives exchange, with a market share of about 98 per cent in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in the financial year 2024-25. With a pan-Indian presence, MCX serves as a dynamic platform for the Indian commodity market ecosystem, offering dual advantages of fair price discovery and efficient risk management.

It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations.