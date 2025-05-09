Aviation stocks mixed after few airports shut down amid 'Operation Sindoor'

Aviation-linked stocks traded mixed in trade on Friday, May 9, 2025, as many flights were cancelled and due to some airports shut down amid ongoing 'Operation Sindoor'.

On Thursday, a total of 27 airports in northern, western, and central India have been shut for commercial operations until May 10, according to reports. According to reports, Amritsar airport was shut down to ensure the safety of its citizens amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-2) Sirivennela, 21 North and North-Western India airports informed that the airport will be shut until May 10, and no flights will be operated. READ MORE

The closures have disrupted air travel, prompting Indian carriers to cancel 430 flights on Thursday, roughly 3 per cent of the country’s total scheduled flights. In Pakistan, airlines scrapped more than 147 flights, accounting for 17 per cent of their daily operations.

ALSO READ: Delhi airport operations normal; some flights may be impacted: DIAL SLPC is a security procedure in which airline staff carry out an additional screening of passengers and their hand baggage just before boarding the aircraft, following the primary security check by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This secondary check is typically conducted near the boarding gate or at the ladder/aerobridge.

Also Read

Latest on Operation Sindoor

Eight missiles were fired by Pakistan directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, all in Jammu & Kashmir, which were all intercepted by Indian air defence units. Indian security forces also detected Pakistani drones and munitions over Jammu city, Pathankot, and Jaisalmer.

Armed forces targeted air defence radars and systems at multiple locations within Pakistan, neutralising at least one such system in Lahore. This was after thwarting Pakistan’s bid to strike several military targets in northern and western India, including Srinagar, Amritsar, and Chandigarh, using drones and missiles.

According to ANI report, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is heading to Jammu to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city and other parts of the division. LEARN MORE

What is Operation Sindoor?