HPCL, BPCL: OMCs, paint, tyre, aviation stocks rally after oil slips 3%

Oil marketing companies (OMCs), paint, aviation, and tyre stocks jumped up to 5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, after Brent crude oil futures fell. However, upstream oil companies involved in the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas, stocks traded mixed. Last checked, Brent crude oil was down 2.7 per cent at $69.55 per barrel.

The oil prices cooled after US President Donald Trump announced Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire . Writing on his Truth Social site, Trump implied a ceasefire would go into effect in 12 hours, after which the war would be considered "ended".

In Tuesday's trade, paint stocks rose up 2 per cent. Last checked, Asian Paints shares were up 1.21 per cent, Kansai Nerolac 1.91 per cent, and Berger Paints 0.42 per cent. Meanwhile, tyre stocks rallied up to 2 per cent. At the last count, Ceat was up 1.34 per cent, MRF 0.36 per cent, JK Tyre 1.23 per cent, and Balkrishna Industries 0.38 per cent. Aviation shares fly In the case of aviation stocks, when oil prices decrease, aviation fuel becomes cheaper, directly reducing operating costs for airlines and improving their profit margins. ALSO READ | Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 pts intraday on Iran-Israel ceasefire Last seen, InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo was up 3.45 per cent and SpiceJet 4.52 per cent. Airlines stock flew up to 5 per cent in trade.