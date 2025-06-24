Home / Markets / News / HPCL, BPCL: OMCs, paint, tyre, aviation stocks rally after oil slips 3%

HPCL, BPCL: OMCs, paint, tyre, aviation stocks rally after oil slips 3%

BPCL, HPCL, IOC, Asian Paints, and other downstream oil companies' stock surged, while ONGC, Oil India dropped after Brent crude oil slipped 3 per cent

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oil marketing companies (OMCs), paint, aviation, and tyre stocks jumped up to 5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 24, 2025,  after Brent crude oil futures fell. However, upstream oil companies involved in the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas, stocks traded mixed. Last checked, Brent crude oil was down 2.7 per cent at $69.55 per barrel. 
 
The oil prices cooled after US President Donald Trump announced Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire. Writing on his Truth Social site, Trump implied a ceasefire would go into effect in 12 hours, after which the war would be considered "ended".

OMCs edge higher 

For OMCs, lower crude oil prices reduce their procurement costs, enabling them to offer fuel at lower prices, potentially increasing demand and margins. 
 
At the last count, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) was up 4.39 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) 3.29 per cent, and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) 2.93 per cent. Overall, the stocks gained up to 5 per cent in intraday trade.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Tyre and paint stocks rally

A decrease in oil prices leads to lower raw material costs for paint and tyre manufacturers, as petroleum-based products like synthetic rubber and chemicals used in paints become cheaper, improving profit margins. 
 
In Tuesday's trade, paint stocks rose up 2 per cent. Last checked, Asian Paints shares were up 1.21 per cent, Kansai Nerolac 1.91 per cent, and Berger Paints 0.42 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, tyre stocks rallied up to 2 per cent. At the last count, Ceat was up 1.34 per cent, MRF 0.36 per cent, JK Tyre 1.23 per cent, and Balkrishna Industries 0.38 per cent. 

Aviation shares fly 

In the case of aviation stocks, when oil prices decrease, aviation fuel becomes cheaper, directly reducing operating costs for airlines and improving their profit margins.
 
Last seen, InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo was up 3.45 per cent and SpiceJet 4.52 per cent. Airlines stock flew up to 5 per cent in trade.   ALSO READ | Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 pts intraday on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Oil upstream companies' shares mixed 

Last checked, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was down 2.25 per cent and Indian Oil 3.47 per cent. However, Reliance Industries (RIL) stock was up 1.05 per cent. 

How does a slip in oil prices impact upstream companies?

Lower oil prices reduce the revenue of these companies, leading to tighter profit margins, decreased investment, and potential cuts in production.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 850 pts; Nifty eyes 25,250; defence stocks fall, OMCs soar

Bumper debut! Eppeltone Engineers lists at 90% premium, beats GMP estimates

Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 pts intraday on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Ex-date Alert! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on June 25; do you own any?

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO opens today: GMP up 2%; should you apply?

Topics :oil stocksOMC stocksBPCLHPCLIOCLAsian PaintsKansai Nerolac Paints Berger PaintsSpiceJetIndiGooil marketing companiesMiddle EastUS President TrumpWest AsiaCrude Oil PriceBrent crude oil

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story