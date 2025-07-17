Kinetic Engineering share price today

Shares of Kinetic Engineering hit a multi-year high of ₹351.75, zooming 20 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the microcap auto ancillary company was trading close to its all-time high level of ₹380, which it touched on June 17, 1996.

At 02:08 PM, Kinetic Engineering shares were quoting 17 per cent higher at ₹342.35 as compared to a 0.22 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Average trading volumes on the counter jumped over 10-fold, with 409,000 shares changing hands on the BSE till the time of writing this report, data shows.

In the past one week, the stock price of Kinetic Engineering has surged 35 per cent. Further, it has zoomed 146 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹143, touched on January 13, 2025. Currently, Kinetic Engineering is trading 'X' group on the BSE. Equity shares classified under 'X' group are only listed/traded on the BSE. The company's market capitalisation stands at ₹801 crore. What's driving the Kinetic Engineering stock price higher? In May 2025, Kinetic Engineering announced that it has, officially, granted a brand license to its subsidiary company, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd. (KWV), to enter the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd., incorporated on September 27, 2022, was established with the mandate to explore alternative opportunities in the electric vehicle space. Under the agreement, KWV will have the non-exclusive right to use the Kinetic brand name and trademarks for its EV business, for an initial period of three years. At the end of the initial three-year licensing period, Kinetic Engineering and KWV will review and renew the licensing terms to align with the group's long-term vision, market dynamics, and any potential expansion into new categories or international markets. Kinetic Engineering is a key supplier of EV components including gearboxes, axles, and chassis, playing a crucial role in India's evolving EV supply chain. Additionally, Kinetic Group recently ventured into the battery manufacturing sector under a separate group company operating under the brand 'Range X', further expanding its footprint across the electric mobility ecosystem.