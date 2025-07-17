Breakout stocks: ixigo, 5 other smallcap shares ripe for up to 32% rally

Le Travenues Technology (ixigo)Current Price: ₹207.47 Likely Target: ₹243.60 Upside Potential: 17.4% Support: ₹192 Resistance: ₹209.75; ₹217.73; ₹228.70 The near-term bias at ixigo counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹192 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹243.60 levels, with intermediate resistance seen around ₹209.75, ₹217.73 and ₹228.70 levels.
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)Current Price: ₹612 Likely Target: ₹730 Upside Potential: 19.3% Support: ₹590 Resistance: ₹590; ₹637; ₹644; ₹682 HGS stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹590 levels. At present, the stock is seen testing resistance around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹608 levels. Breakout and sustained trade above the same can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹730 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹637, ₹644 and ₹682 levels.
Gujarat Apollo IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹426 Likely Target: ₹535 Upside Potential: 25.6% Support: ₹412 Resistance: ₹432; ₹458; ₹491 Gujarat Apollo stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹412. The stock, however, faces an overhead resistance around ₹432 levels, in the form of the super trend line on the weekly scale. That apart, another important hurdle stands at ₹458. As and when the stock clears these resistance points, it shall open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹535, with possible interim stop at ₹491.
Mirc ElectronicsCurrent Price: ₹18.9 Likely Target: ₹25 Upside Potential: 32.3% Support: ₹17.12 Resistance: ₹21; ₹23.50 Mirc Electronics is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹17.12. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹25-mark in the coming months. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹21 and ₹23.50 levels.
Radhika JeweltechCurrent Price: ₹98.75 Likely Target: ₹108 Upside Potential: 9.4% Support: ₹92.44 Resistance: ₹100.24; ₹101.17 Radhika Jeweltech stock is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹92.44. On the upside, the stock faces near resistance around its 200-DMA at ₹100.24 and ₹101.17 levels - which is where the 100-Week Moving Average stands. Breakout above the same can help the stock spurt towards ₹108 levels.
Ksolves IndiaCurrent Price: ₹375 Likely Target: ₹435 Upside Potential: 16% Support: ₹363 Resistance: ₹375; ₹420 Ksolves India is likely to trade on a positive note as long as the stock sustains above ₹363 levels. The stock at present is seen countering resistance around its 100-DMA at ₹375, above which the next hurdle could be the 200-DMA at ₹420 levels. The stock may target ₹435 levels on the upside.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app