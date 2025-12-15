Monday, December 15, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt proposes Insurance Laws Amendment Bill to tighten dividend payout curb

Govt proposes Insurance Laws Amendment Bill to tighten dividend payout curb

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

The government on Monday introduced in Parliament a new draft of the Amendment of Insurance Laws Bill, 2025, which proposes stricter safeguards on the utilisation of life insurance funds and other specified insurance business funds, particularly for dividend payouts, bonuses, and servicing of debentures.
 
According to the proposed bill, insurers carrying on life insurance or other notified classes of insurance will not be permitted to directly or indirectly use any portion of the insurance fund for declaring dividends to shareholders, paying bonuses to policyholders, or servicing debentures, except from a surplus disclosed through an actuarial valuation. Such surplus must be reflected in the valuation balance sheet in a format prescribed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) and submitted as part of statutory returns.
 
 
The legislation further bars insurers from artificially inflating surpluses by transferring amounts from reserve funds, unless such contributions have already been recognised as revenue for the relevant insurance class prior to valuation. An exception has been provided where reserve funds are built exclusively from earlier valuation surpluses already reported to the regulator.
 
The Bill also places a cap on payments made from the surplus towards debentures. Payments, including interest, cannot exceed 50 per cent of the disclosed surplus. Additionally, interest paid on debentures is capped at 10 per cent of the surplus, unless such interest is adjusted against interest credited to the insurance fund while determining the valuation assumptions.
 
“Provided that payments made out of any such surplus in service of any debentures shall not exceed fifty per cent., of such surplus including any payment by way of interest on the debentures, and interest paid on the debentures shall not exceed ten per cent., of any such surplus except when the interest paid on the debentures is offset against the interest credited to the fund or funds concerned in deciding the interest basis adopted in the valuation disclosing the aforesaid surplus,” said the bill.

Importantly, the proposed law limits the share of surplus that can be allocated to shareholders. In the case of participating policies, the shareholders’ share — including any guaranteed dividends — cannot exceed 10 per cent of the surplus, subject to limits specified by the regulator. For non-participating policies, the entire surplus may be allocated as permitted.
 
The Bill proposes amendments to three core pieces of legislation: the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999.
 
The bill also proposed that the aggregate holding of equity shares by foreign investors, including portfolio investors, in an Indian insurance company may be extended up to 100 per cent of the paid-up equity capital. This measure is intended to accelerate growth in the insurance sector.
 
The bill also proposed that the corporation shall establish a zonal office at each of the following places, namely, Bombay, Calcutta, Delhi, Kanpur and Madras, and, subject to the previous approval of the Central Government, may establish such other zonal offices as it thinks fit.
 
Moreover, the Bill mandates the creation of the Policyholders' Education and Protection Fund. This fund will be credited with grants, donations, and sums realised from penalties imposed by the Authority.
 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

