Monolithisch India IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Shares of Monolithisch India are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Monolithisch India IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Monolithisch India Solutions is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Monolithisch India, which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, June 16, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 182.96 times, according to data available on the NSE.

Here’s how to check the Monolithisch India IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Monolithisch India IPO allotment status online:
 
Check Monolithisch India IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
 
Check Monolithisch India IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Monolithisch India IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹82.02 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 5.45 million equity shares. Monolithisch India IPO does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, June 12, 2025, to Monday, June 16, 2025. It was available at ₹135–₹143 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares.
 
Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, while Hem Securities acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
Monolithisch India proposes to utilise the proceeds from the IPO for funding capital expenditure towards setting up a manufacturing facility of the company by purchase of land, construction of factory shed, civil work, and installation of additional plant and machinery therein. The company further intends to use the proceeds for investment in its subsidiary, Metalurgica India Private Limited, for financing its capital expenditure towards purchase of land, construction of factory shed, civil work, and installation of additional plant and machinery therein.
 
Monolithisch India will further use the IPO proceeds to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Monolithisch India IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing forecast

The unlisted shares of Monolithisch India were commanding a strong premium on Tuesday, June 17. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading at ₹186 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹43 or 30.07 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
 
Shares of Monolithisch India are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. Should the current GMP sustain, investors can expect the company's shares to list at around a 30 per cent premium on the exchange. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company's market performance.
 

About Monolithisch India

Incorporated in 2018, Monolithisch India manufactures and supplies specialised ramming mass for heat insulation in iron and steel industry induction furnaces. The company produces various grades of ramming mass with different specifications and additives. The company is an ISO-certified entity with a manufacturing facility in Purulia, West Bengal. The company's products are used by iron and steel producers primarily in Eastern India, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

