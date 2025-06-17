Monolithisch India IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Monolithisch India IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Monolithisch India Solutions is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Monolithisch India Solutions is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Monolithisch India , which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, June 16, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 182.96 times, according to data available on the NSE.

Here’s how to check the Monolithisch India IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Monolithisch India IPO allotment status online:

Check Monolithisch India IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check Monolithisch India IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Monolithisch India IPO details The SME offering, valued at around ₹82.02 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 5.45 million equity shares. Monolithisch India IPO does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, June 12, 2025, to Monday, June 16, 2025. It was available at ₹135–₹143 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, while Hem Securities acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Monolithisch India proposes to utilise the proceeds from the IPO for funding capital expenditure towards setting up a manufacturing facility of the company by purchase of land, construction of factory shed, civil work, and installation of additional plant and machinery therein. The company further intends to use the proceeds for investment in its subsidiary, Metalurgica India Private Limited, for financing its capital expenditure towards purchase of land, construction of factory shed, civil work, and installation of additional plant and machinery therein. Monolithisch India will further use the IPO proceeds to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Monolithisch India IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing forecast The unlisted shares of Monolithisch India were commanding a strong premium on Tuesday, June 17. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading at ₹186 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹43 or 30.07 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Shares of Monolithisch India are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. Should the current GMP sustain, investors can expect the company's shares to list at around a 30 per cent premium on the exchange. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.