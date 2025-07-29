Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Tractor industry; check top stock picks

India’s tractor industry posted a robust 9.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in Q1FY26, driven by strong momentum in the high-horsepower (HP) categories and pre-seasonal inventory buildup ahead of the Kharif cycle. Volumes reached 2.86 lakh units during the quarter, supported by favorable Rabi harvest realisations and resilient demand from key agricultural states.

The 41–50HP category remains the industry’s mainstay, accounting for a commanding 65.2 per cent of Q1 volumes. This segment, which grew 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y, reflects an ongoing structural shift toward higher HP tractors suitable for mechanised farming and heavy-duty operations. Simultaneously, the sub-30HP category clocked a notable 21.3 per cent growth, likely reflecting increased adoption in horticulture and among marginal landholders. Conversely, the 31–40HP segment saw a 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y decline, highlighting the waning appeal of mid-range tractors.

Regionally, west and north India continue to dominate the industry, contributing 38.6 per cent and 34 per cent respectively in Q1. While the west sustained its growth trajectory with a 10 per cent Y-o-Y volume rise, the north experienced a marginal 1.5 per cent contraction. South and East India rebounded sharply—growing 21.9 per cent and 27.6 per cent Y-o-Y respectively—after witnessing sluggish growth in FY25, indicating a revival from a low base. This regional divergence also underscores evolving consumption patterns. West India has emerged as the largest regional contributor, up from 28.9 per cent in FY19 to 38.6 per cent in Q1FY26. Meanwhile, the south has steadily lost share—from 19 per cent in FY19 to just 13.7 per cent—despite a recovery in Q1.