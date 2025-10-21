Muhurat Trading 2025: What should be your trading strategy today?

Muhurat trading 2025 market strategy: As Indian markets gear up for the auspicious Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the big question on every investor's mind is – how to trade As Indian markets gear up for the auspicious Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the big question on every investor's mind is – how to trade Nifty and Sensex today and where to place bets to kickstart the new Samvat year (Samvat 2082) on a prosperous note.

The special one-hour Muhurat session , considered a symbolic start to the Hindu calendar year (Samvat 2082), will be held between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM today on both the NSE and BSE, with a pre-open session from 1:30 PM.

But, what is its importance? Investors traditionally initiate ‘Shubh Muhurat’ trades as a mark of wealth creation and good fortune, making it a sentimentally strong market event despite low volumes and limited foreign portfolio investor (FPI) participation.

Market Outlook today: Positive sentiment, sector rotation in focus Experts expect the Muhurat session to open on a buoyant note with indices likely to stay in the green. “As we move into Samvat 2082, market sentiment is firmly positive. Historically, the Muhurat trading sees a buying bias as investors look to begin the year with long-term positions. Sectors such as consumption, auto, infrastructure, IT, and banking are poised to attract the most interest,” said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMill Securities. He added that Nifty sustaining 25,850 levels and Sensex at 84,350 levels will be critical for any extended uptrend.

Independent market analyst Ambreesh Baliga echoed the optimism, saying, “Samvat 2082 could outperform the previous year as earnings recovery is likely from the next quarter. Consumption, FMCG, automobiles, BFSI, and specialty chemicals will lead the rally. While we may hit new highs in the near term, the real breakout is expected in January 2026, taking Nifty beyond 28,000.” Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking said as the Nifty approaches the 26,000 mark, some consolidation cannot be ruled out before a fresh breakout; however, the overall bias remains positive, with immediate support around 25,650 and major support near 25,450.