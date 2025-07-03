Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Basmati rice stock zooms 76% from April low

LT Foods share price today: Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock: LT Foods shares hit a new high of ₹509 on the BSE today, gaining 3 per cent in Thursday's intraday trade. The stock extended its previous day's 4-per cent up move aided by heavy volumes.

Further, in the past eight trading days, the stock price of the company, which owns the flagship rice brand 'Daawat', has rallied 26 per cent after Iran and Israel announced ceasefire.

With the recent rally in LT Foods, the market price of the stock has zoomed 76 per cent from its three-month low of ₹290, which it touched on April 7, 2025.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal portfolio stock

Ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 3.9 million equity shares, representing 1.12 per cent stake, in LT Foods at the end of the March 2025 quarter, as per the shareholding pattern.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Mukul Agrawal, publicly, holds stake in Indo Count Industries, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, BSE, Onesource Specialty Pharma, and PTC Industries.

LT Foods outlook

LT Foods expects consolidated revenue of ₹10,000 crore in FY26 (including Golden Star consolidation expected in H2FY26) with Ebitda margin targeted at ~13 per cent. ROE, after acquisition synergies, is expected at ~20 per cent, while capex guidance stands at ₹340 crore, mainly for warehousing and Ready-to-Heat (RTH) facilities in the US.

The US market remains resilient, with strong demand and no tariff impact. The tariff impact, if any, will be offset by lower input prices. In Europe, growth appears muted due to reporting changes (UK is now accounted separately).

Meanwhile, LT Foods reported a healthy performance in FY25, led by both India and International markets. Going ahead, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects this momentum to continue led by 1) improving volumes in the Basmati and Other Specialty Rice segment, 2) margin expansion supported by lower input prices and freight normalization; and 3) an increasing mix of Organic and Convenience & Health segments.

"Basmati rice is a geographical indication product, grown only in certain parts of India and Pakistan, and is among the most expensive varieties globally due to which it only forms 2 per cent-3 per cent of the domestic consumption. However, with increasing disposable income and affluence, the demand for basmati rice is likely to increase over the medium term. We believe that the share of branded basmati is likely to increase over the medium term with higher brand consciousness, which augurs well for LT Foods," MOFSL said.

The company generated around 30 per cent of its revenue from India and around 40 per cent from the US, commanding a leading position in these geographies, while the balance was from Europe, followed by the Middle East, East Asia, among others.

About LT Foods

LT Foods is one of the leading branded Basmati rice companies. It has been one of the most successful Basmati rice players in the US & EU markets. The company is amongst the few players in this space to invest behind setting-up a rice processing facility in Europe (Rotterdam) and a packaging unit with Ready to Heat facility in US. It has dominant market share of 50 per cent plus in US while in the Indian market it holds 30 per cent plus share.

B2C Branded Basmati business under company's two flagship brands – a) 'Daawat' Basmati and its sub-brands in India and Overseas markets b) Its brand 'Royal' is No. 1 selling basmati brand in US and commands a 50 per cent plus market share.