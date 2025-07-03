How to trade HDFC group stocks: Buy, Sell or Hold? Here's what charts say

HDFC BankCurrent Price: ₹1,989 Likely Target: ₹2,090 Upside Potential: 5% Support: ₹1,962; ₹1,932 Resistance: ₹2,030 HDFC Bank stock hit a fresh all-time high at ₹2,020 in recent days, and has since retraced a wee bit. The price-to-moving averages action looks favourable across time-frames, with the present stock price quoting firmly above the moving averages. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART However, key momentum oscillators are showing some signs of peaking out. Hence, the stock may seem to be in its last leg of the current rally. Technical chart suggests that HDFC Bank stock can potentially rally to ₹2,090 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,030 levels. Having said that, the short-term outlook for HDFC Bank is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹1,932 levels, with near support seen around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,962. ALSO READ | 2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details
HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFC Life)Current Price: ₹782 Likely Target: ₹872 Upside Potential: 11.5% Support: ₹776; ₹767 Resistance: ₹815 HDFC Life stock is seen trading close to its trend line support, which stands at ₹767. As long as the stock manages to respect this support, the stock can potentially trade with a favourable bias. On the upside, the stock may target levels of around ₹872 levels, with interim resistance around ₹815. Near support for the stock exists around its 20-DMA at ₹776. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC)Current Price: ₹5,091 Likely Target: ₹5,800 Upside Potential: 13.9% Support: ₹5,055; ₹4,875 Resistance: ₹5,170; ₹5,445 At present, HDFC AMC is seen testing support at its 20-DMA at ₹5,055 levels. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹4,875 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹5,800 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹5,170 and ₹5,445 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
