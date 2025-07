How to trade HDFC group stocks: Buy, Sell or Hold? Here's what charts say

HDFC Bank

Shares of HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, were trading higher for the second straight day post debut on the bourses. HDB Financial touched a high of ₹891, and was up 6 per cent in early deals on the BSE. The stock thus far has delivered over 20 per cent gain for the IPO investors, which was priced at ₹740 per share.Meanwhile, shares of other HDFC group listed firms were seen trading on a tepid note. HDFC Bank and HDFC AMC traded marginally higher, while the share price of HDFC Life was down 1 per cent on Thursday.Here's a detailed technical outlook on HDFC group stocks.Current Price: ₹1,989Likely Target: ₹2,090Upside Potential: 5%Support: ₹1,962; ₹1,932Resistance: ₹2,030HDFC Bank stock hit a fresh all-time high at ₹2,020 in recent days, and has since retraced a wee bit. The price-to-moving averages action looks favourable across time-frames, with the present stock price quoting firmly above the moving averages. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART However, key momentum oscillators are showing some signs of peaking out. Hence, the stock may seem to be in its last leg of the current rally. Technical chart suggests that HDFC Bank stock can potentially rally to ₹2,090 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,030 levels.Having said that, the short-term outlook for HDFC Bank is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹1,932 levels, with near support seen around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,962.Current Price: ₹782Likely Target: ₹872Upside Potential: 11.5%Support: ₹776; ₹767Resistance: ₹815HDFC Life stock is seen trading close to its trend line support, which stands at ₹767. As long as the stock manages to respect this support, the stock can potentially trade with a favourable bias. On the upside, the stock may target levels of around ₹872 levels, with interim resistance around ₹815. Near support for the stock exists around its 20-DMA at ₹776. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹5,091Likely Target: ₹5,800Upside Potential: 13.9%Support: ₹5,055; ₹4,875Resistance: ₹5,170; ₹5,445At present, HDFC AMC is seen testing support at its 20-DMA at ₹5,055 levels. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹4,875 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹5,800 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹5,170 and ₹5,445 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART