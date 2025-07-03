Home / Markets / News / How to trade HDFC group stocks: Buy, Sell or Hold? Here's what charts say

How to trade HDFC group stocks: Buy, Sell or Hold? Here's what charts say

Technical Outlook on HDFC group shares: Charts suggest HDFC Bank, HDFC Life and HDFC AMC stocks can potentially rally another 14% from here.

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
premium
HDFC Bank, HDFC Life and HDFC AMC may gain up to 14% from current levels, hint technical charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, were trading higher for the second straight day post debut on the bourses. HDB Financial touched a high of ₹891, and was up 6 per cent in early deals on the BSE. The stock thus far has delivered over 20 per cent gain for the IPO investors, which was priced at ₹740 per share.  Meanwhile, shares of other HDFC group listed firms were seen trading on a tepid note. HDFC Bank and HDFC AMC traded marginally higher, while the share price of HDFC Life was down 1 per cent on Thursday.  ALSO READ | HDB Financial shares get first 'Buy' call; Emkay Global predicts 22% upside  Here's a detailed technical outlook on HDFC group stocks. 

HDFC Bank

Current Price: ₹1,989  Likely Target: ₹2,090  Upside Potential: 5%  Support: ₹1,962; ₹1,932  Resistance: ₹2,030  HDFC Bank stock hit a fresh all-time high at ₹2,020 in recent days, and has since retraced a wee bit. The price-to-moving averages action looks favourable across time-frames, with the present stock price quoting firmly above the moving averages. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  However, key momentum oscillators are showing some signs of peaking out. Hence, the stock may seem to be in its last leg of the current rally. Technical chart suggests that HDFC Bank stock can potentially rally to ₹2,090 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,030 levels.  Having said that, the short-term outlook for HDFC Bank is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹1,932 levels, with near support seen around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,962.  ALSO READ | 2 midcaps, 1 smallcap stock with up to 35% upside potential; check details 

HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFC Life)

Current Price: ₹782  Likely Target: ₹872  Upside Potential: 11.5%  Support: ₹776; ₹767  Resistance: ₹815  HDFC Life stock is seen trading close to its trend line support, which stands at ₹767. As long as the stock manages to respect this support, the stock can potentially trade with a favourable bias. On the upside, the stock may target levels of around ₹872 levels, with interim resistance around ₹815. Near support for the stock exists around its 20-DMA at ₹776. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC)

Current Price: ₹5,091  Likely Target: ₹5,800  Upside Potential: 13.9%  Support: ₹5,055; ₹4,875  Resistance: ₹5,170; ₹5,445  At present, HDFC AMC is seen testing support at its 20-DMA at ₹5,055 levels. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹4,875 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹5,800 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹5,170 and ₹5,445 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 300 pts, Nifty near 25,550; defence stocks rally

Indogulf Cropsciences makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹111 on BSE

CSB Bank share pops 3% on healthy Q1 business show; key info inside

Nykaa shares slide 5% after multiple large trades; check likely seller here

M&M Financial Services shares rise after releasing Q1FY26 business update

Topics :HDFC groupHDFC Bank sharesHDFC Life Insurance CompanyHDFC AMCThe Smart InvestorHDB Financial servicesStocks to buyStock Recommendationsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsTrading strategiestechnical callsStock ideasstock market tradingstock market bets

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story