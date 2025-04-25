Muthoot Finance share price dips 4%; Here's what is dragging stock

Muthoot Finance share price: slipped 3.4 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹2,076.9 per share. The stock fell on the ex-dividend date. The ex-dividend date is the cutoff date that determines whether a shareholder is eligible to receive the upcoming dividend declared by a company. If you purchase a stock on or after the ex-dividend date, you will not receive the dividend. Shares of Muthoot Finance slipped 3.4 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹2,076.9 per share. The stock fell on the ex-dividend date. The ex-dividend date is the cutoff date that determines whether a shareholder is eligible to receive the upcoming dividend declared by a company. If you purchase a stock on or after the ex-dividend date, you will not receive the dividend.

Check Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE At 12:35 PM, Muthoot Finance shares were trading 2.76 per cent lower at ₹2,091.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.12 per cent at 78,908.92. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹83,964.17 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,444.65 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,510 per share.

In the past one year, Muthoot Finance shares have gained 30 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 7 per cent.

Muthoot Finance dividend

"Shareholders whose names appear as on the close of business hours of April 25, 2025 (a) as beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend," the company said in the exchange filing.

Further, the record date and the ex-dividend date were fixed as April 25, 2025.

About Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Limited is a gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC). The company specialises in providing secured loans against gold ornaments, offering credit solutions to individuals and businesses. In addition to gold loans, Muthoot Finance also offers products such as money transfer services, foreign exchange, insurance, and microfinance, further expanding its footprint in the financial inclusion space.