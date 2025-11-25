Max India up 4% after Antara Senior Care launches new facility in Bengaluru

Max India shares gained 4.4 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹201.85 per share. The buying on the counter came after Antara Senior Care, part of Max Group, has announced the launch of its new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

At 12:09 PM, Max India’s share price was trading 3.52 per cent higher at ₹200.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 84,946.16.

The new facility has 80-bed senior care home in Bengaluru's top information technology (IT) hub and residential area. This move strengthens the company's presence in Karnataka, where it now operates 163 beds across Bannerghatta and Whitefield locations; nationally, it now has 500 operational beds.

The setup provides an assisted living facility to meet seniors’ short- to long-term needs and specialised transition care services through geriatric-trained teams and infrastructure designed to promote independence and check loneliness. It has infrastructure for transition care, 24x7 nursing, specialist doctor support, geriatric-trained teams, an in-house kitchen offering specialised meals planned by dieticians, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and an engaging social calendar designed to alleviate loneliness and promote mental alertness. Like all Antara Care Homes, the Whitefield facility is designed to offer “care with dignity”, helping residents maintain their independence with necessary support. The rationale behind the new facility is city’s population is ageing faster than India — almost 11 per cent of the city’s residents are now above 60, who enjoy high life expectancy but are often managing multiple chronic health conditions. There’s also a change in family structures. With children living abroad, there is a rise in seniors ageing alone making adults seek specialised care solutions for their parents. The new Antara Care Home in Whitefield helps families meet these needs.