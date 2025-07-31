Home / Markets / News / Navin Fluorine shares up 5%; Centrum, Motilal Oswal suggest stock strategy

Navin Fluorine shares up 5%; Centrum, Motilal Oswal suggest stock strategy

The buying interest on the counter came after the company announced its results for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Navin Fluorine's facility
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled during Q1FY26 to ₹206.79 crore, up by 106 per cent Y-o-Y
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Navin Fluorine International share price today: Shares of fluorochemicals manufacturer, Navin Fluorine, surged nearly 5 per cent on Thursday, July 31, 2025, hitting a 52-week high of ₹5,444.

At 12:30 PM, shares of Navin Fluorine were trading at ₹5,365.10, up by 3.38 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading largely flat at 24,834.90 level, down by just 20 points. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹27,450.9 crore.  The stock has been a strong outperformer, having gained 67.9 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2025. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has moved up 5.3 per cent.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES

Why Navin Fluorine shares were buzzing in trade today?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company announced its results for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26). 

The company's total revenue from operations stood at ₹725.40 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up 38.5 per cent from ₹523.68 crore reported in the corresponding period of the last financial year. Consolidated profit during the quarter under revenue stood at ₹117.16 crore, as against ₹51.2 crore reported in the first quarter of FY25, marking a healthy rise of 128.8 per cent.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled during Q1FY26 to ₹206.79 crore, up by 106 per cent from ₹100.35 crore recorded in the same period of the previous financial year. Similarly, the company's ebitda margin also experienced a healthy year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge of 935 basis points (bps) to 28.51 per cent in Q1FY26. Interestingly, the company's total expense figure experienced a minor decline to ₹584.20 crore as against ₹585.75 crore recorded in the year-ago period.  ALSO READ | Orchid Pharma hits 5% upper circuit in trade; why is the stock in demand?

What should investors do?

D-street analysts expect the company's growth momentum to sustain ahead, backed by the successful commercialisation of projects and a stable pricing environment of refrigerant gases. On top of this, the launch of three new molecules in the specialty chemicals segment will further drive growth for the company.

"We believe the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum in FY26, supported by the commercialisation of three new molecules in 2QFY26 and material contributions expected from the Fluoro Specialty unit at Dahej, which commenced operations in Dec’24. The medium-term outlook is further supported by a strategic partnership with Chemours to foray into high-growth advanced materials and the approval of a key molecule by both the US and EU," Motilal Oswal stated in its report.

However, valuation remains a concern despite high growth prospects. The brokerage firm has reiterated a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹5,100. The stock currently trades above Motilal Oswal target price.

Meanwhile, Centrum Broking has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹6,000, with optimism building on strong order wins and growing in-house capabilities.

"We believe that Navin Fluorine (NFIL) is one of the very few specialty chemicals companies wherein more than 75 per cent of revenue and an even higher share of profitability comes from global innovators. The in-house capability management and development of platforms have enabled it to maintain and nurture relationships with global majors. We are building in Revenue/APAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23 per cent/42 per cent over FY25-FY28E," the brokerage firm said.

Stock Market Buzzing stocks Navin Fluorine Specialty chemicals The Smart Investor stocks

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

