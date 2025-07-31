Navin Fluorine shares up 5%; Centrum, Motilal Oswal suggest stock strategy

Navin Fluorine International share price today: Shares of fluorochemicals manufacturer, Navin Fluorine, surged nearly 5 per cent on Thursday, July 31, 2025, hitting a 52-week high of ₹5,444.

At 12:30 PM, shares of Navin Fluorine were trading at ₹5,365.10, up by 3.38 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading largely flat at 24,834.90 level, down by just 20 points. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹27,450.9 crore. The stock has been a strong outperformer, having gained 67.9 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2025. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has moved up 5.3 per cent.

Why Navin Fluorine shares were buzzing in trade today? The buying interest on the counter came after the company announced its results for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26). The company's total revenue from operations stood at ₹725.40 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up 38.5 per cent from ₹523.68 crore reported in the corresponding period of the last financial year. Consolidated profit during the quarter under revenue stood at ₹117.16 crore, as against ₹51.2 crore reported in the first quarter of FY25, marking a healthy rise of 128.8 per cent. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled during Q1FY26 to ₹206.79 crore, up by 106 per cent from ₹100.35 crore recorded in the same period of the previous financial year. Similarly, the company's ebitda margin also experienced a healthy year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge of 935 basis points (bps) to 28.51 per cent in Q1FY26. Interestingly, the company's total expense figure experienced a minor decline to ₹584.20 crore as against ₹585.75 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

What should investors do? D-street analysts expect the company's growth momentum to sustain ahead, backed by the successful commercialisation of projects and a stable pricing environment of refrigerant gases. On top of this, the launch of three new molecules in the specialty chemicals segment will further drive growth for the company. "We believe the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum in FY26, supported by the commercialisation of three new molecules in 2QFY26 and material contributions expected from the Fluoro Specialty unit at Dahej, which commenced operations in Dec’24. The medium-term outlook is further supported by a strategic partnership with Chemours to foray into high-growth advanced materials and the approval of a key molecule by both the US and EU," Motilal Oswal stated in its report.