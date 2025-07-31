Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Orchid Pharma hits 5% upper circuit in trade; why is the stock in demand?

Orchid Pharma hits 5% upper circuit in trade; why is the stock in demand?

Orchid Pharma shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹740.1 per share on BSE; here's why

pharma, medicine

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Orchid Pharma shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹740.1 per share on BSE. At 12:51 PM, Orchid Pharma share price was trading 4.99 per cent higher at ₹740.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 81,495.15. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,753.72 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹1,998 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹603.8.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why were Orchid Pharma shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying interest on the counter came after the company entered into an agreement with the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH, Germany, to purchase all assets, including intellectual property, trademarks, customer contracts, regulatory filings, and other tangible and intangible assets. 
 
 
"This is to inform you that Orchid Pharma Limited has.. entered into an agreement with the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany) to purchase all assets (intellectual property, trademarks, customer contracts, regulatory filings, and tangible/intangible assets) of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany) subject to condition precedents being fulfilled by the parties to the agreement," the filing read.
 
Separately, in France, Orchid's binding bid for the acquisition of assets—including IP rights and trademarks—of Allecra Therapeutics SAS has been accepted by the Court in a hearing held on July 30, 2025. A formal order is expected shortly. 

Also Read

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Orchid Pharma hits 5% upper circuit after USFDA inspection at TN facility

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch, Feb 20, 2025: Religare Ent, Waaree Energies, Bharat Forge

Earthquake

Tremor of 3.3 magnitude strikes Gujarat's Kutch; no damage reported

England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 news

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 5th Test: Nair for Shardul, Akash, Arshdeep in India's XI?

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Everybody except PM, FM know India is 'dead economy': Rahul Gandhi

 
Once both transactions are completed, Orchid Pharma will consolidate 100 per cent ownership and control of Enmetazobactam globally, unifying rights that were previously distributed across separate legal entities. This marks the full repatriation of India’s first novel antibiotic molecule back to the country.  Enmetazobactam, when combined with cefepime, is primarily used to treat complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) and kidney infections (pyelonephritis) caused by certain susceptible bacteria
 
The strategic acquisitions are expected to significantly enhance Orchid’s international growth prospects and reinforce its global brand presence, while delivering meaningful financial benefits.  ALSO READ | Greaves Cotton zooms 20% in two days on posting 220% jump in Q1 profit YoY

About Orchid Pharma

Orchid Pharma spans the entire pharmaceutical value chain with established credentials in research, manufacturing, and marketing. Orchid is the only Indian pharmaceutical company to have invented a New Chemical Entity (NCE, also colloquially called New Drug). The molecule is out-licensed (on a Royalty model) and is now approved in the US and Europe.

More From This Section

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Greaves Cotton zooms 20% in two days on posting 220% jump in Q1 profit YoY

FMCG

FMCG shares in focus: HUL, Emami, Godrej Consumer gain up to 4%; here's why

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO GMP steady at 17% despite market crash on Trump tariffs

share market, stock market

Sagility shares hit 10% upper circuit defying market weakness; here's why

PNB, punjab national bank

Punjab National Bank falls 4% on Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Topics : Orchid Pharma Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Birthright CitizenshipTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon