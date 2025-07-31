Orchid Pharma shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹740.1 per share on BSE. At 12:51 PM, Orchid Pharma share price was trading 4.99 per cent higher at ₹740.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 81,495.15.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,753.72 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹1,998 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹603.8.
Why were Orchid Pharma shares buzzing in trade?
The buying interest on the counter came after the company entered into an agreement with the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH, Germany, to purchase all assets, including intellectual property, trademarks, customer contracts, regulatory filings, and other tangible and intangible assets.
"This is to inform you that Orchid Pharma Limited has.. entered into an agreement with the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany) to purchase all assets (intellectual property, trademarks, customer contracts, regulatory filings, and tangible/intangible assets) of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany) subject to condition precedents being fulfilled by the parties to the agreement," the filing read.
Separately, in France, Orchid's binding bid for the acquisition of assets—including IP rights and trademarks—of Allecra Therapeutics SAS has been accepted by the Court in a hearing held on July 30, 2025. A formal order is expected shortly.
Once both transactions are completed, Orchid Pharma will consolidate 100 per cent ownership and control of Enmetazobactam globally, unifying rights that were previously distributed across separate legal entities. This marks the full repatriation of India’s first novel antibiotic molecule back to the country. Enmetazobactam, when combined with cefepime, is primarily used to treat complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) and kidney infections (pyelonephritis) caused by certain susceptible bacteria
The strategic acquisitions are expected to significantly enhance Orchid's international growth prospects and reinforce its global brand presence, while delivering meaningful financial benefits.
About Orchid Pharma
Orchid Pharma spans the entire pharmaceutical value chain with established credentials in research, manufacturing, and marketing. Orchid is the only Indian pharmaceutical company to have invented a New Chemical Entity (NCE, also colloquially called New Drug). The molecule is out-licensed (on a Royalty model) and is now approved in the US and Europe.