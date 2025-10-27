NCC share up 3% on securing orders worth ₹6,829 cr from Central Coalfields

NCC share price: NCC share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, October 27, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.41 per cent to an intraday high of ₹216.45 per share.

At 10:25 AM, NCC share price was trading 1.67 per cent higher at ₹212.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.67 per cent higher at 84,774.68 levels.

Why did NCC share price rise today?

In an exchange filing, NCC said, “We are pleased to inform that, the Company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) dated October 24, 2025 from Central Coalfields Limited for Extraction and Transportation of Overburden (OB) & Coal at Amrapali OCP, Chandragupt Area in Jharkhand State.”

The exact contract value is approximately ₹6,828.94 crore, excluding GST. Under the terms of the order, NCC will deploy heavy earth-moving machinery (HEMM) for the removal of 413.59 million cubic metres (CuM) of overburden (OB), extraction of 233.325 million tonnes (MT) of coal, and its transportation to the Shivpur siding and surface stockyard across various lead distances. The contract also includes wagon loading of 139.995 MT of coal at the Shivpur siding in the Amrapali Open Cast Project (OCP), Chandragupt Area. The contract is to be executed over a total period of 7 years and 360 days (including the development phase), amounting to 2,915 days.

NCC Q1 results NCC reported an 8.46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹192.14 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹209.92 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations fell 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,178.99 crore in the quarter. Segment-wise, the construction business generated ₹5,151.33 crore in revenue, down 5.52 per cent Y-o-Y, while the real estate segment contributed ₹27.66 crore, a sharp 62.17 per cent Y-o-Y decline. Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹456 crore, a 4.60 per cent decrease from ₹478 crore in Q1FY25.

About NCC NCC Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited), founded in 1978, is among India’s leading infrastructure and construction companies with a diversified portfolio spanning buildings, transportation, water and environment, electrical works, irrigation, mining, and railways. Over the decades, the company has built a strong reputation for executing large-scale infrastructure projects across sectors and geographies, playing a crucial role in India's development story. Beyond traditional construction, NCC has also ventured into real estate through its subsidiary NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd and is actively expanding into the energy and smart metering sectors. The company has a growing international footprint, with operations in the Middle East through subsidiaries in Muscat and Dubai.