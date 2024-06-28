Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Nephro Care IPO: Anchor investors, share allotment, issue objective

Nephro Care IPO: Anchor investors, share allotment, issue objective

Nephro Care India IPO: This NSE-SME IPO was subscribed 5.5 times within hours on Day 1 of the offer period.

ipo market listing share market
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 1:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nephro Care India IPO (Initial Public Offer) opened for subscription today, Friday, June 28024. The SME-based IPO is available on the NSE SME platform. 

The IPO is a book-building issue and comprises fresh issue of 45.84 lakh equity Shares with a face value of Rs 10 each in the price band of Rs 85 - Rs 90 per share. The IPO closes on July 02, 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


As of 1 PM, on Day 1 of the offer period, the Nephro Care India IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, and the issue was already subscribed 5.5 times.

As per the company's IPO prospectus, apart from 12.38 lakh equity shares reserved for the anchor investors; 6.19 lakh equity shares are allocated for the HNI portion, 8.25 lakh equity shares for net QIBs, 14.44 lakh equity shares to Retail (RII) portion accounts and 2.25 lakh equity shares to the employees.

Anchor book investors

On June 27, the company had successfully raised Rs 11.14 crore from a group of marquee investors subscription to the anchor book, including CCV Emerging Opportunities Fund - I, Persistent Growth Fund – Varsu India Growth Story Scheme 1 and Vikasa India EIF I Fund – Incube Global Opportunities.

More From This Section

Stock Market Live: Sensex slips into red, down 550 pts from record highs; Airtel, pvt banks drag

Polycab slips 5% after promoters likely sell 2% stake via block deal

Govt bond yield flat as traders expect inflows on Day 1 of index inclusion

New Sebi rules likely to spur founders to revive delisting offers

As US inflation cools, Asian stocks head for 5th straight month of gains


According to a release issued by the company, CCV Emerging Opportunities Fund I subscribed to 62.92 per cent of the allotted anchor book quota; Persistent Growth Fund – Varsu India Growth Story Scheme 1 and Vikasa India EIF Fund Incube Global Opportunities subscribed to 28.04 per cent and 9.04 per cent, respectively.

ALSO READ: Nephro Care IPO opens today for bidding; price bands, lot size, GMP here

In terms of number of shares, CCV Emerging Opportunities Fund I has been allotted 7.79 lakh shares, Persistent Growth Fund – Varsu India Growth Story Scheme 1 3.47 lakh shares and Vikasa India EIF Fund Incube Global Opportunities 1.12 lakh shares.
 
Objective of the Nephro Care India IPO 

The company aims to raise up to Rs 41.26 crore from the public share; off which, the Nephro Care intends to use Rs 26.17 crore for setting-up a multi-specialty healthcare facility in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The new hospital will be a unit of Nephro Care India and is proposed to include 100 inpatient beds, including a 30-bed Critical Care unit having ICU, HDU, RTU and NICU facilities. Vivacity will offer treatment services in various disciplines such as cardiology, medical oncology, gastroenterology, gynaecology and many others, including an advanced renal transplant unit in East India, the release stated.

About Nephro Care India

Nephro Care was founded in the year 2021 by one of the leading nephrologists in India, Dr. Pratim Sengupta, in Kolkata, with the objective of providing comprehensive medical services for renal patients.

With over 20 years of active clinical experience, Dr. Sengupta, has successfully performed more than 1,000 kidney transplants till now and is a pioneer in holistic renal care through a combination of clinical intervention, yoga and lifestyle support.

Dr. Sengupta has been awarded the “Bharat Jyoti Award” for meritorious services, outstanding achievement and remarkable role by the India International Friendship Society in 2019.  


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Divine Power Energy's Rs 23-crore IPO to open on June 25; details here

Durlax Top Surface SME IPO opens on June 19; check price band, GMP here

6 SME IPOs to open this week; check size, issue price, GMP and more

Aimtron Electronics IPO opens today; check price bands, lot size, GMP

Ztech India IPO subscription opens today; price bands, lot size, GMP here

Topics :SME IPOsHospital sharesNSE listingNSE SME platform

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story