Cupid shares surge 13% on strongest-ever quarterly results, bonus issue

Cupid share price today

Cupid share price jumped over 13 per cent in Friday's session as the company reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance during the December quarter (Q3FY26). The stock jumped 13.3 per cent to ₹442 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade today.

As of 2:06 PM, Cupid share price was trading 8.32 per cent higher at ₹423.90, as against a 0.24 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Around 23.6 million shares of the company have, so far, changed hands on the National Stock Exchange. The company had a market capitalisation of ₹11,536.03 crore.

In the last 12 months, Cupid share price has surged by 503.81 per cent, as compared to an 8.61-per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Notably, Cupid stock is under 'long-term additional surveillance measure'.

Why did Cupid share price rise today?

Buying interest emerged for Cupid stock as the company's net profit jumped 196.3 per cent on year to ₹32.83 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹11.08 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25).

Cupid also saw its total revenue surging 105.64 per cent on year to ₹104.38 crore during the third quarter from ₹50.76 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 201.27 per cent on year to ₹34.30 crore from ₹11.39 crore.