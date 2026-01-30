Cupid shares surge 13% on strongest-ever quarterly results, bonus issue
The stock jumped 13.3 per cent to ₹442 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)
Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
Cupid share price today
Cupid share price jumped over 13 per cent in Friday's session as the company reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance during the December quarter (Q3FY26). The stock jumped 13.3 per cent to ₹442 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade today.
As of 2:06 PM, Cupid share price was trading 8.32 per cent higher at ₹423.90, as against a 0.24 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.
Around 23.6 million shares of the company have, so far, changed hands on the National Stock Exchange. The company had a market capitalisation of ₹11,536.03 crore.
In the last 12 months, Cupid share price has surged by 503.81 per cent, as compared to an 8.61-per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.
Notably, Cupid stock is under 'long-term additional surveillance measure'.
Why did Cupid share price rise today?
Buying interest emerged for Cupid stock as the company's net profit jumped 196.3 per cent on year to ₹32.83 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹11.08 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25).
Cupid also saw its total revenue surging 105.64 per cent on year to ₹104.38 crore during the third quarter from ₹50.76 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 201.27 per cent on year to ₹34.30 crore from ₹11.39 crore.
"The third quarter (Q3FY26) has been the strongest quarter in the history of Cupid Limited, supported by disciplined execution and strong momentum across businesses," said Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, chairman and managing director.
Outlook: FY26 likely to be strongest year for Cupid
The current financial year (FY26) is likely to be the strongest year in terms of financial performance in Cupid’s history, based on the record order book and improving execution, according to Halwasiya.
The record order book and multi-year international contracts provide strong earnings visibility and reduce revenue volatility. Cupid may exceed revenue guidance of ₹335 crore for the financial year (FY26) and are likely to achieve the ₹100-crore net profit mark, he said.
Bonus issue
Cupid’s board has authorised a plan to distribute bonus equity shares at a ratio of 4:1. The bonus share issuance is pending necessary approvals from shareholders and regulatory bodies, where applicable.
Technical view
The broader trend remains positive as the stock trades well above the 200-day moving average, reflecting medium-term strength. The relative strength index (RSI) is gradually moving upward from neutral territory, suggesting improving momentum without excessive buying pressure, said Vikas Yadav, technical research analyst at Kedia Advisory.
Going forward, immediate support is placed near ₹400–410, while a stronger base exists around ₹370. On the upside, ₹469–480 remains a critical resistance area; a decisive breakout could revive upward momentum. The Moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) is close to a bullish crossover, supporting the possibility of a near-term recovery, he added.
About Cupid Ltd
Cupid Limited is a diversified healthcare and consumer products company with a strong global B2B export presence and a rapidly expanding FMCG business. The company is one of the leading supplier of male and female condoms, personal lubricants, and IVD kits, exporting to over 125 countries and working closely with global institutions such as WHO/UNFPA, global funds, MSI, PSI & IDA Foundation.
With disciplined execution and a clear growth strategy, Cupid Limited is evolving into a balanced, globally relevant healthcare and FMCG platform.
The export business remains the company's core strength, supported by multi-year international programs, global certifications, and a proven execution track record.
==============
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:32 PM IST