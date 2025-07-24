Home / Markets / News / Nestle Q1 results: Shares slip 4%; check key earnings details here

Nestle Q1 results: Shares slip 4%; check key earnings details here

Nestle Q1 results: Nestle India shares slipped 4.4 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day low at ₹2,344 per share on BSE after posting Q1 results; check PAT, revenue and other details

Nestle, Kitkat
Photo: Reuters
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
Nestle Q1 results: Kitkat and Maggie maker Nestle India shares slipped 4.4 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day low at ₹2,344 per share on BSE. The southward movement in the stock came after the company reported a fall in its Q1FY26 net profit.
 
At 11:47 AM, Nestle share price was trading 4.42 per cent lower at ₹2,344.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.51 per cent at 82,303.13.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

How did Nestle India fare in Q1? 

Nestle India reported its Q1FY26 results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, during market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company registered a 13 per cent fall in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹646.6 crore as compared to ₹746.6 crore. 
 
Its total expenses also grew 9.2 per cent to ₹4,200 crore, as compared to ₹3,844 crore a year ago. However, its revenue from operations grew 5.8 per cent to ₹5,096 crore, from ₹4,814 crore a year ago. 
 
Reportedly, Nestle’s financial performance was impacted due to elevated consumption prices across commodity profiles. Further, borrowing from commercial banks to fund temporary operational cash-flow requirements resulted in higher finance costs during the quarter.
 
The management also noted that there has been a significant rise in demand over the recent quarters, which has led to a growth in urban markets. With the onset of monsoons, management anticipates milk prices to decline.   Additionally, according to management, prepared dishes, cooking aids, powdered, liquid beverages and confectionery have bounced back to volume-led growth. Confectionery category saw high double-digit growth.
 
E-commerce has maintained its growth momentum, contributing to 12.5 per cet of domestic sales, driven by Quick Commerce and new launches. While, edible oil and cocoa prices have stabilised, a decline is seen in coffee prices.   ALSO READ | Bikaji Foods rises 3% after posting Q1 results; what should investors do?

Nestle appoints new chairman and MD

The board, along with the financial results, approved the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the chairman of the board, effective August 1, 2025. Tiwary will assume his office as chairman and managing director of the company instead of Suresh Narayanan, who has retired on July 31, 2025. 
"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Chairman of the Board, effective August 1, 2025. Accordingly, Tiwary will assume his office as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, effective August 1, 2025. Suresh Narayanan, will relinquish his office as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company upon his retirement on 31st July 2025," the filing read. 

About Nestle India 

Nestle India is an FMCG company which has a diverse portfolio of products.  Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Cerelac, Milkybar, Milo, Nestea, and Polo are some iconic brands under Nestle’s umbrella. 

Topics :Nestle IndiaBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

