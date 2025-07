Nestle Q1 results: Shares slip 4%; check key earnings details here

Kitkat and Maggie maker Nestle India shares slipped 4.4 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day low at ₹2,344 per share on BSE. The southward movement in the stock came after the company reported a fall in its Q1FY26 net profit.

At 11:47 AM, Nestle share price was trading 4.42 per cent lower at ₹2,344.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.51 per cent at 82,303.13.

Nestle India reported its Q1FY26 results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, during market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company registered a 13 per cent fall in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹646.6 crore as compared to ₹746.6 crore.

Its total expenses also grew 9.2 per cent to ₹4,200 crore, as compared to ₹3,844 crore a year ago. However, its revenue from operations grew 5.8 per cent to ₹5,096 crore, from ₹4,814 crore a year ago.

Reportedly, Nestle’s financial performance was impacted due to elevated consumption prices across commodity profiles. Further, borrowing from commercial banks to fund temporary operational cash-flow requirements resulted in higher finance costs during the quarter.

The management also noted that there has been a significant rise in demand over the recent quarters, which has led to a growth in urban markets. With the onset of monsoons, management anticipates milk prices to decline. Additionally, according to management, prepared dishes, cooking aids, powdered, liquid beverages and confectionery have bounced back to volume-led growth. Confectionery category saw high double-digit growth.