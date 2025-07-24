Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bikaji Foods pops 3% after posting Q1 results; what should investors do?

Bikaji Foods pops 3% after posting Q1 results; what should investors do?

Bikaji Foods shares advanced 3.4 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹815.25 per share on BSE, after the company reported its Q1 results; brokerage view here

Sirali Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Bikaji Foods International shares rose 3.4 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹815.25 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q1FY26 results.
 
At 9:30 AM, Bikaji Foods share price was trading 2.79 per cent higher at ₹810 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.14 per cent at 82,612.63. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹20,192.76.

Bikaji Foods Q1 results

Bikaji Foods reported its Q1FY26 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), Bikaji Foods registered a 9 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹58.5 crore as compared to ₹57.8 crore. 
 
  Its revenue from operations stood at ₹652.7 crore, up 14 per cent, from ₹571.6 crore a year ago. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amotisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹96.3 crore as compared to ₹91.6 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin was at 14.8 per cent, as against 16 per cent a year ago.

Brokerages’ view on Bikaji Foods post Q1 results

Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained a ‘Buy’ call on Bikaji Foods, with a target price of ₹825 per share on the back of the company’s continued progress toward the goal of becoming a ‘Total Food Company’.

Bikaji's growth narrative continued to swiftly improve under its professional management, which has a dual focus of strengthening core operations and enhancing fundamentals through strategic merger and acquisition (M&A) initiatives. The company is in the process of setting up a bakery unit in South India under its wholly owned subsidiary, Bikaji Bakes Pvt Ltd.,” the brokerage note read.
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities also continued with ‘Buy’, but said that it will revist its estimates and target price post earnings call. 
 
The company's revenue (ex PLI) at ₹640 crore (up 14.8 per cent Y-o-Y) was marginally ahead of Nuvama's estimates, but Ebitda estimates were in line.

Bikaji Foods management commentary

“The company remains confident about the business outlook and is committed to delivering long-term sustainable growth through innovation, market expansion, and deeper consumer engagement,” said Deepak Agarwal, managing director, Bikaji Foods International Limited. 

About Bikaji Foods International

Bikaji Foods International is an ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and is the second fastest growing company in the Indian organised snacks market. Bikaji Foods' product range includes six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, western snacks as well as other snacks which primarily include gift packs (assortment), frozen food, mathri range, and cookies.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

