Oswal Pumps shares list at 3% premium, fall short of IPO GMP estimates

Oswal Pumps IPO listing: Shares of Oswal Pumps made a lacklustre debut on the bourses on Friday, 20 June, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Oswal Pumps shares listed at ₹634 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹20 or 3.26 per cent over the issue price of ₹614.

Oswal Pumps shares listed at a slightly lower premium on the BSE, at ₹632 apiece, up ₹18 or 2.93 per cent from its issue price.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE However, the listing came below the grey market estimates. Ahead of their market debut, the unlisted shares of Oswal Pumps were quoted at around ₹655 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹41 or 6.68 per cent over the issue price of ₹614, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Oswal Pumps IPO details The public offering of Oswal Pumps is a book-building issue valued at ₹1,387.34 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 14.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS), with promoter Vivek Gupta divesting up to 8.1 million equity shares. Oswal Pumps IPO was available for subscription from Friday, 13 June, to Tuesday, 17 June, at a price band of ₹584–614 per share, with a lot size of 24 shares. The basis of allotment of company's shares was finalised on Tuesday, 18 June. Oswal Pumps has set the issue price at ₹614 per share. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. “The Promoter Selling Shareholder will be entitled to the proceeds from the sale of the Offered Shares in the Offer for Sale, net of the offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon,” Oswal Pumps said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company, however, intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for funding certain capital expenditure, investing in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, through equity, funding the establishment of new manufacturing units in Karnal, Haryana, and for pre-payment/repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The company will also utilise the fresh proceeds for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, through equity, for repayment/prepayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by Oswal Solar, and for general corporate purposes. MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) serves as the registrar for the public offering of Oswal Pumps, while IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers.