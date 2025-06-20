M&M shares up for 3rd straight day, rebounds 34% from April low; here's why

Shares price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today: Shares of automobile giant Shares of automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were up 2 per cent to ₹3,160 on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade. The stock price of M&M is trading higher for the third straight day, gaining 5 per cent during the period.

It has recovered 34 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,360.45 touched on April 7, 2025. The market price of M&M is inching towards its all-time high level of ₹3,276.30 touched on February 10, 2025.

Why has M&M outperformed the market in the month of June? The M&M automotive segment reported a healthy growth of ~17.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with 84,110 units. SUV segment volumes for the month came in at 52,431 units, up 21.3 per cent Y-o-Y. M&HCV witnessed a growth of 1 per cent Y-o-Y at 1,094 units. Tractors sales also reported a healthy growth of 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y at 40,643 units. Within this, domestic sales reported a healthy growth of 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y at 38,914 units. Early advancement of above normal Southwest monsoon should bode well for kharif sowing. Land preparation activities are progressing well for paddy sowing. Approval of hike in MSP for Paddy and other kharif crops will bring positive sentiments among farmers. Better reservoir levels, Government announcement of record foodgrain production and introduction of various schemes will help farmers aim higher productivity going forward and in turn augur well for tractor demand, according to M&M.

ALSO READ | Kaynes Technology gains 4% after launching QIP to raise ₹1,600 cr; Details Meanwhile, according to media sources, Aernnova Aerospace and Mahindra Aerostructures have signed a multi-year manufacturing contract valued at ~$300 million, significantly expanding their 12-year partnership. Under this agreement, Mahindra Aerostructures will produce metal sub-assemblies and components for Airbus and Embraer aircraft, including the Embraer C390 Millennium military transport. The Indian company will supply these components to Aernnova's facilities in Spain, the UK, Portugal, and Brazil, supporting production ramp-ups as the aerospace sector rebounds globally. Mahindra Aerostructures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&M, specialising in the production of metallic parts and assemblies for leading global aerospace majors. It operates a state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru, India, which was inaugurated in 2013 and commenced serial deliveries in 2015.

ALSO READ | Sun TV shares slide 5% on reports of Maran vs Maran feud; details here Mahindra Aerostructures delivers over 120,000 parts and assemblies monthly to destinations in Europe, North America, and Australia. This contract highlights Mahindra's growing role in the global aerospace supply chain and underscores India's emergence as a trusted manufacturing partner for leading international OEMs, ICICI Securities said in a note. While growth outlook for the passenger vehicle (PV) industry is muted at ~1-2 per cent, a 15-20 per cent growth outlook for M&M's utility vehicles (UVs) is encouraging (a similar divergence in M&M's growth versus the industry was seen in FY25 when M&M delivered on its guidance).