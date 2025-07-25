Shanti Gold IPO opens: Analysts bet on strong fundamentals; should you bid?

Shanti Gold International IPO: Mumbai-based gold jewellery maker Mumbai-based gold jewellery maker Shanti Gold International is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today, July 25, to raise ₹360 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 18.1 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The mainline offering will close for bidding on Tuesday, July 29. The company has set the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹189 to ₹199 per share. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 75 shares. At the the upper end price, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,925. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹108.03 crore through anchor book on July 24. It allocated 5.42 million equity shares to 15 anchor investors at ₹199 per share. Societe Generale, Wealthwave Capital Fund, Vijit Growth Fund, Founders Collective Fund, Smart Horizon Opportunity Fund, Swyom India Alpha Fund, and Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund were among key anchor investors. ALSO READ | NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details Shanti Gold International manufactures high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery. It specialises in the design and production of all types of gold jewellery. The company offers a wide range of high-quality, intricately designed pieces, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and complete jewellery sets across various price points, ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings, to festive and daily wear jewellery.

Shanti Gold International IPO GMP On Friday, the unlisted shares of Shanti Gold International were trading at ₹238 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹39 or 19.6 per cent compared to the upper end price of ₹199. Shanti Gold International IPO: Should you apply? Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe for long term According to analysts at Anand Rathi Research, the company benefits from its fully integrated in-house manufacturing, strong CAD-led design capabilities, and a wide product portfolio tailored to client preferences. In addition, the company is backed by consistent growth in customer base, operational scale, and geographic expansion, particularly into North India and overseas markets.

The company is scaling capacity to 3,900 kg with a new Jaipur unit and launching a new plain gold jewellery line for the bridal segment. It is also targeting exports via trade shows in the USA and the UAE. "At the upper price band, the company is valued at a FY25 P/E of 25.7x, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹1434.7 crore. It has established strong ties with prominent jewellery brands like Joyalukkas, Lalitha Jewellery, and Alukkas Enterprises, and operates across 15 states and 1 union territory," the brokerage said. Citing the above strengths, Anand Rathi believes the IPO is fully priced and assigned a 'Subscribe for long term' rating.