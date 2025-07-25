Home / Markets / News / Shanti Gold IPO opens: Analysts bet on strong fundamentals; should you bid?

Shanti Gold IPO opens: Analysts bet on strong fundamentals; should you bid?

Shanti Gold IPO: The unlisted shares of Shanti Gold International were trading at ₹238 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹39 or 19.6 per cent

ipo market listing share market
Shanti Gold International manufactures high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 8:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shanti Gold International IPO: Mumbai-based gold jewellery maker Shanti Gold International is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today, July 25, to raise ₹360 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 18.1 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
Shanti Gold International manufactures high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery. It specialises in the design and production of all types of gold jewellery. The company offers a wide range of high-quality, intricately designed pieces, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and complete jewellery sets across various price points, ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings, to festive and daily wear jewellery.  The mainline offering will close for bidding on Tuesday, July 29. The company has set the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹189 to ₹199 per share. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 75 shares. At the the upper end price, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of  ₹14,925.   Ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹108.03 crore through anchor book on July 24. It allocated 5.42 million equity shares to 15 anchor investors at ₹199 per share. Societe Generale, Wealthwave Capital Fund, Vijit Growth Fund, Founders Collective Fund, Smart Horizon Opportunity Fund, Swyom India Alpha Fund, and Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund were among key anchor investors.  ALSO READ | NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details

Shanti Gold International IPO GMP

On Friday, the unlisted shares of Shanti Gold International were trading at ₹238 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹39 or 19.6 per cent compared to the upper end price of ₹199. 

Shanti Gold International IPO: Should you apply?

Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe for long term

According to analysts at Anand Rathi Research, the company benefits from its fully integrated in-house manufacturing, strong CAD-led design capabilities, and a wide product portfolio tailored to client preferences. In addition, the company is backed by consistent growth in customer base, operational scale, and geographic expansion, particularly into North India and overseas markets.
 
The company is scaling capacity to 3,900 kg with a new Jaipur unit and launching a new plain gold jewellery line for the bridal segment. It is also targeting exports via trade shows in the USA and the UAE.
 
"At the upper price band, the company is valued at a FY25 P/E of 25.7x, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹1434.7 crore. It has established strong ties with prominent jewellery brands like Joyalukkas, Lalitha Jewellery, and Alukkas Enterprises, and operates across 15 states and 1 union territory," the brokerage said. 
 
Citing the above strengths, Anand Rathi believes the IPO is fully priced and assigned a 'Subscribe for long term' rating.  CHECK MONARCH SURVEYORS IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE

Arihant Capital - Subscribe

Analysts at Arihant Capital Markets believe that the overall outlook for Shanti Gold International is positive, driven by strong financial performance, evidenced by a high Return on Net Worth (RoNW) of 44.85 per cent and consistent earnings growth, with an EPS of 10.34 for fiscal 2024-25. 
 
"The company’s fully integrated, in-house manufacturing setup ensures high-quality production, while its growing presence across 15 states and solid relationships with key jewellery brands suggest strong expansion potential. Compared to industry peers, Shanti Gold’s financial metrics stand out, positioning it well for future growth," the brokerage said. 
 
Arihant Capital also highlighted some risks, such as reliance on outsourced labour and market volatility in gold prices, remain factors to monitor. At the upper band of ₹199, the issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 25.69x, based on a FY25 EPS of ₹7.7. Arihant Capital recommended subscribing to the issue.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stocks to Watch today, July 25: Wipro, IEX, REC, Adani Enterprises, NTPC

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia slips; Bajaj Finserv, Cipla Q1 eyed

Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

F&O cues: Analyst suggests Bear Spread for ICICI General Insurance stock

Premium

ICICI vs HDFC vs Axis Bank: Which bank stock is best for your portfolio?

Topics :IPOsIPO marketMarketsIPO GMPBSEGold jewellery

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story