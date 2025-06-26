Nestle share price up 2% as board approves bonus issue; check details

Nestle bonus issue: advanced 1.6 per cent in trade on June 26, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,444.65 per share on BSE. At 10:28 AM, Nestle share price was trading 0.74 per cent higher at ₹2,422.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.48 per cent at 83,153.38. Nestle share price advanced 1.6 per cent in trade on June 26, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,444.65 per share on BSE. At 10:28 AM, Nestle share price was trading 0.74 per cent higher at ₹2,422.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.48 per cent at 83,153.38.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,33,933.45 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,777 per share and 52-week low was at ₹2,115 per share.

In one year, Nestle shares have lost 5 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.

Nestle bonus issue details Nestle stock was in demand after the company's board approved issuing bonus shares worth ₹96,41,57,160. The company has decided to issue a total of 96,41,57,160 equity shares of face ₹1 each. According to the filing, the bonus will be issued in a ratio of 1:1, i.e., one bonus equity share of the face value of ₹1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of the face value of ₹1 each. "Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one (1) bonus equity share of face value of ₹1/- each for every one (1) fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹1/- each, held by the members of the company as on the record date, by capitalising a sum not exceeding ₹96,41,57,160/- (Rupees ninety six crore forty one lakh fifty seven thousand one hundred and sixty only) out of the retained earnings of the company, subject to the approval of the members of the company," the filing read.