Nestle share price up 2% as board approves bonus issue; check details

Nestle bonus issue: The FMCG major's share price gained nearly 2 per cent after its board approved bonus; check ratio, record date

Nestle
Nestle(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Nestle bonus issue: Nestle share price advanced 1.6 per cent in trade on June 26, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,444.65 per share on BSE. At 10:28 AM, Nestle share price was trading 0.74 per cent higher at ₹2,422.2  per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.48 per cent at 83,153.38. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,33,933.45 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,777 per share and 52-week low was at ₹2,115 per share.
 
In one year, Nestle shares have lost 5 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.

Nestle bonus issue details 

Nestle stock was in demand after the company's board approved issuing bonus shares worth ₹96,41,57,160. The company has decided to issue a total of 96,41,57,160 equity shares of face ₹1 each. 
 
According to the filing, the bonus will be issued in a ratio of 1:1, i.e., one bonus equity share of the face value of ₹1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of the face value of ₹1 each.
 
"Issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one (1) bonus equity share of face value of ₹1/- each for every one (1) fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹1/- each, held by the members of the company as on the record date, by capitalising a sum not exceeding ₹96,41,57,160/- (Rupees ninety six crore forty one lakh fifty seven thousand one hundred and sixty only) out of the retained earnings of the company, subject to the approval of the members of the company," the filing read. 
 
Its added: The record date for determining the entitlement of the members to receive bonus equity shares will be announced in due course. 

What is a bonus issue? 

A bonus issue is a way for companies to reward their existing shareholders by issuing additional shares free of cost. Only existing shareholders who hold shares in the company before the record date are eligible to receive the bonus shares. If one buys the shares on or after the record date, they won't be eligible to receive the bonus issue.
 
Apart from the bonus issue, the board also approved a Memorandum of Association to increase the authorised share capital from ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore. 

Nestle India

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

