Home / Markets / News / Netweb Technologies India shares surge over 80% on stock market debut

Netweb Technologies India shares surge over 80% on stock market debut

The Delhi-based firm is now valued at Rs 5,113 crore, nearly 110x its FY23 net profit of Rs 47 crore

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Netweb Technologies India, a high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, surged more than 80 per cent during their trading debut on Thursday. The stock rose Rs 412, or 82.4 per cent over its issue price to finish at Rs 912 on the NSE, where Rs 1,575 crore worth of shares got traded. The stellar listing follows robust demand for Netweb’s maiden share sale, which had more than 90 times subscription and generated bids worth Rs 40,000 crore. At IPO price of Rs 500 , the company's shares were valued at nearly 60 times its FY23 earnings. Analysts had said the valuation was attractive given companies such as Kaynes Technologies and Dixon Technologies trade at multiples of more than 100x. 

The Delhi-based firm is now valued at Rs 5,113 crore, nearly 110x its FY23 net profit of Rs 47 crore. However, the company’s profits have grown at an annualised rate of 2.4 times between FY21 and FY23.

“The IT market in India is forecasted to reach $372.7 billion by FY29 with a CAGR of 8.8 per cent. The PLI scheme and ‘China Plus One’ strategy will further boost the IT sector which will provide growth opportunities to the company. Moreover, high-end computing solutions are expected to witness growth leading to increased adoption of technology in various end-use industries in addition to increased investment by public and private players in these solutions,” Reliance Securities had said in an IPO note on Netweb, recommending its clients to subscribe to the issue citing “strong in-house capabilities, healthy financials, foray into new product-lines, multiple enduser industries and marquee customers and strong growth prospects.”

In the IPO, Netweb issued fresh shares worth Rs 206 crore, which it will utilise for funding capital expenditure requirements, which includes building a surface mount technology (SMT) line.  

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

IdeaForge Technology doubles investors' wealth on stock market debut

Slowdown in gems & jewellery to hit SMEs hard: CRISIL SME Tracker

National Stock Exchange PAT up 9% to Rs 1,844 crore in first quarter

Improving US outlook, margin gains keep Street positive on Cipla stock

Financial sector attracts bulk of FPI inflows in the first half of July

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch backstop fund, AMC Repo Clearing on Friday

Topics :Indian stock markets

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story