Netweb Technologies stock zooms 11% to 2-month high as Q3 net soars 147%

Netweb Technologies stock jumped nearly 11 per cent to the highest level in over two months as the company's net proofit more-than-doubled in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The share price surged 10.83 per cent to ₹3,753, the highest level since November 11, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the last 12 months, Netweb Technologies share price advanced 50.90 per cent, compared to 9.96 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Netweb Technologies share price rise today? Netweb Technologies share price surged on Monday as the company reported that its net profit more-than-doubled in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). Its profit after tax (PAT) surged 146.7 per cent on year to ₹73.31 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. The company’s operating income advanced 141 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹804.9 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26). Its Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 127.1 per cent YoY to ₹97.95 crore. Meanwhile, the Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation margin (Ebitda margin) declined by 75 basis points to 12.2 per cent in the December quarter (Q3FY26), from 12.9 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Netweb Technologies saw its artificial intelligence systems segment contributing the most to its total revenue in nine months of the current financial year (9MFY26). The AI Systems segment contributed 48 per cent to its total revenue. Both the high-performance computing systems and private cloud segments contributed 22 per cent. The company has a strong revenue growth visibility with its ₹4,270.3 crore order book. Netweb Technologies also expects demand may grow for its high-performing product AI Systems as governments and large enterprises are increasing their investments in generative artificial intelligence infrastructure to cater to the needs of indegenous large language models, the company said in the Investors Presentation for the third quarter.