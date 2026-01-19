Monday, January 19, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 146.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 141.00% to Rs 804.93 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 146.67% to Rs 73.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 141.00% to Rs 804.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 333.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales804.93333.99 141 OPM %12.1712.91 -PBDT101.6843.22 135 PBT98.0640.12 144 NP73.3129.72 147

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

