Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 146.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 141.00% to Rs 804.93 croreNet profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 146.67% to Rs 73.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 141.00% to Rs 804.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 333.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales804.93333.99 141 OPM %12.1712.91 -PBDT101.6843.22 135 PBT98.0640.12 144 NP73.3129.72 147
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST