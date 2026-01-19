Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 146.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 141.00% to Rs 804.93 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 146.67% to Rs 73.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 141.00% to Rs 804.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 333.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.804.93333.9912.1712.91101.6843.2298.0640.1273.3129.72

