New Year picks 2026: Motilal Oswal Wealth bets on Airtel, SBI, Eternal

Looking ahead, analysts believes India’s long-term structural growth story remains intact, supported by favourable demographics, rising digital adoption, increasing financialisation of household savings and continued reform momentum.

“We believe the government’s ongoing policy initiatives will help reset the trajectory of corporate earnings over the medium term. We expect Nifty earnings growth to bounce to 9 per cent in FY26E (from 1 per cent in FY25) and further improve to 15 per cent in FY27E and FY28E,” said Motilal Oswal Wealth Management.Meanwhile, in 2026, investors will eye domestic factors such as the Union Budget, government spending, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy, and foreign institutional investor (FII) trends. Globally, the US-India trade agreement, US interest rates, and geopolitical issues will be closely monitored. Corporate earnings growth trend and valuations in the broader market will be key monitorables, according to the brokerage.